Japan to consider sending GSDF officers to non-U.N. peacekeeping force on Egypt-Israel border

The government said Tuesday it will consider sending Ground Self-Defense Force officers to the command of the Multinational Force and Observers, which operates in areas around the border between Egypt and Israel.

If realized, this would mark the first dispatch of Japanese personnel for an international cooperation mission for peace and security abroad under the country’s national security legislation that entered into force in 2016.

The MFO, a multinational force not under U.N. command, oversees the terms of the 1979 peace treaty between Egypt and Israel.

The government will make a final decision after conducting an on-site survey and examining whether the safety of personnel can be secured.

According to the International Peace Cooperation Headquarters at the Cabinet Office, the MFO asked Japan to send personnel to its command. The government will study the possibility of dispatching a few GSDF officers, who would work to liaise for the MFO with Egypt and Israel.