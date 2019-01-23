National

Japan to consider sending GSDF officers to non-U.N. peacekeeping force on Egypt-Israel border

JIJI

The government said Tuesday it will consider sending Ground Self-Defense Force officers to the command of the Multinational Force and Observers, which operates in areas around the border between Egypt and Israel.

If realized, this would mark the first dispatch of Japanese personnel for an international cooperation mission for peace and security abroad under the country’s national security legislation that entered into force in 2016.

The MFO, a multinational force not under U.N. command, oversees the terms of the 1979 peace treaty between Egypt and Israel.

The government will make a final decision after conducting an on-site survey and examining whether the safety of personnel can be secured.

According to the International Peace Cooperation Headquarters at the Cabinet Office, the MFO asked Japan to send personnel to its command. The government will study the possibility of dispatching a few GSDF officers, who would work to liaise for the MFO with Egypt and Israel.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

A woman holds an advertisement for a "girls bar" in Shinjuku Ward, Tokyo. In parts of Asia, male corporate workers continue to openly drink with colleagues or business clients at venues where female escorts are paid to consume alcohol, sing karaoke and — often illegally — perform sexual favors.
What #MeToo? Dealmaking in escort bars thrives in corporate East Asia, including Japan
In Tokyo's Ginza, Seoul's Gangnam and Beijing's Chaoyang financial district, a familiar scene plays out almost every night of the work week. As dusk falls, businessmen flock to karaoke and hostess ...
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe greets Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday in Moscow before a meeting to discuss the long-standing dispute over the Northern Territories.
Abe makes no progress with Putin in talks on Russia-held islands and postwar peace treaty
The leaders of Russia and Japan acknowledged Tuesday that settling a decades-long dispute over four island disputes poses a daunting challenge, but vowed to continue negotiations. The Sov...
Kei Komuro and Princess Mako
Kei Komuro's family financial trouble resolved? Depends who you ask
Kei Komuro, Princess Mako's longtime suitor whose prospective engagement to her is currently up in the air, claimed in a statement Tuesday that financial troubles blocking the way to his marriage t...

, , , ,