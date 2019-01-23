Red paint stains a mural of slain Councilwoman Marielle Franco in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Tuesday. Rio de Janeiro police arrested on Tuesday five leaders of a powerful militia gang who prosecutors will investigate for connections with Franco's 2018 murder. | AP

Rio authorities arrest five leaders of militia gang, seize evidence of extortion

RIO DE JANEIRO - Rio de Janeiro civil police have arrested five leaders of a militia gang after an operation in the western part of the city.

Public prosecutors in Brazil said Tuesday they are analyzing seized documents that show an illegal real estate scheme and the systematic extortion of residents and businesses. An active-duty military police major is among the people arrested.

Militia groups control vast areas of Rio de Janeiro’s periphery, and many members are active or retired police, military officers and firefighters.

Members also often have connections to local politicians. President Jair Bolsonaro’s son, Sen.-elect Flavio Bolsonaro, employed the mother of a wanted militia member in his Cabinet as a state deputy.

