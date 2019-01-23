The founder of the Dyson company, designer James Dyson, poses next to the model of an engine during a photo session at a hotel in Paris in October. British electric appliance pioneer Dyson will switch headquarters to Singapore this year due to booming Asian demand but not because of Brexit, the company said Tuesday. | AFP-JIJI

British billionaire James Dyson moves vacuum giant HQ to Singapore to be closer to growing markets

Reuters

LONDON - James Dyson, the billionaire Brexit supporter who revolutionised vacuum cleaners with his bagless technology, is moving his corporate office and tax registration to Singapore from Britain to be closer to his fastest growing markets.

The company said the move from Britain was not driven by the looming departure from the European Union or any tax implications. It already manufacturers products in Asia and will build its new electric car in Singapore.

Much of its product development will remain in southwest England.

Chief Executive Jim Rowan said the group was seeing the biggest demand for its products like air purifiers and hairdryers as well as cleaners in Asia.

“It allows us to make sure we will be putting our best efforts to secure those opportunities, as well as keeping an eye on those investments, especially EV (electric vehicles) and batteries,” he said.

Rowan, who is already based in Singapore, will be joined by other senior executives.

He said the change in the company’s overall tax bill would be negligible as a result of the move, and the company was still expanding its research and engineering operation in Britain.

The move comes as Dyson said its annual profit had broken through the £1 billion barrier for the first time, driven by strong demand in China and other Asian countries.

