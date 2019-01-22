The president of the Venezuelans Abroad foundation, Eduardo Febres Cordero, speaks to the press outside the Foreign Ministry in Quito, where he arrived to present an official letter rejecting Ecuador's measure to request the judicial record of every Venezuelan entering the country, on Monday. A feminicide in Ecuador involving a Venezuelan who stabbed his Ecuadoran pregnant partner to death when policemen were surrounding and pointing their guns at him, resulted in the government to make a call to try to put out the signs of xenophobia, but also to toughen immigration measures. | AFP-JIJI

World / Social Issues

Ecuador to demand Venezuelan migrants' criminal records after pregnant woman's murder

Reuters

QUITO - Ecuador will ask Venezuelan migrants to present their criminal records upon entering, the country’s vice president said on Monday, following the murder of a pregnant Ecuadorean woman by a Venezuelan man that triggered protests and acts of violence.

The Saturday killing in the northern city of Ibarra was the first reported murder committed by a Venezuelan immigrant in Ecuador since hundreds of thousands began arriving, fleeing an economic crisis. Ecuador estimates that 1.3 million Venezuelans entered last year, though many continue on to other countries.

“Without generalizing, but with a firm hand, today we must differentiate between Venezuelans who are fleeing Maduro’s government and others who take advantage of the situation to commit crimes,” Vice President Otto Sonnenholzner said, referring to Venezuela’s socialist President Nicolas Maduro.

Sonnenholzner added that Caracas has refused to provide Quito with information on its citizens seeking to enter Ecuador. Last year, Argentina eased entry requirements for Venezuelans, given that many struggled to obtain documents, including their criminal background histories, on time.

The announcement comes after Ecuador’s president, Lenin Moreno, over the weekend said he would create “units” to check Venezuelans’ legal status “in the streets, in the workplace, and at the border” following the murder.

That drew criticism from Venezuela’s foreign minister, Jorge Arreaza, who accused Ecuador of inciting “a fascist persecution against Venezuelans in Ecuador” and noted that Ecuadoreans living in Venezuela had never been discriminated against.

While Ecuador has called on its citizens to avoid violence against Venezuelans, representatives of Ecuador’s Venezuelan community said migrants had suffered attacks and threats in the wake of the murder and Moreno’s comments.

Some Venezuelan women and children were assaulted in Ibarra’s bus terminal as they waited to flee south to the capital Quito, said Febres Cordero of the Federation of Venezuelans Abroad.

“We are concerned about xenophobic acts that have taken place in various cities across the country,” Cordero said.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Following a Martin Luther King Jr. prayer service at Zion Baptist Church in Columbia, South Carolina, on Monday, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J. (left) and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. (right) walk with NAACP President Brenda Murphy during a march to the Statehouse.
MLK holiday offers stage for Democratic candidate hopefuls
As Americans commemorated Martin Luther King Jr., Democratic presidential hopefuls fanned out across the country to honor the civil rights leader and make themselves heard on the national stage. ...
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic presents a Yugoslavian shepherd dog puppy to his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, in Belgrade on Jan. 17.
Public trust in Putin falls to 13-year low at 33.4%: state pollster
Public trust in President Vladimir Putin has fallen to its lowest level in 13 years, according to a Russian state pollster, a setback for the Kremlin, which works hard to burnish Putin's image as a...
Hilde Schramm attends a press conference in Berlin Monday. Schramm, daughter of Hitler's architect, Albert Speer, receives the Jewish history award for a foundation she founded to support Jewish women's cultural projects.
Reinvented legacy: Nazi-seized paintings fund foundation for Jews
When Hilde Schramm inherited several paintings collected by her father, Hitler's chief architect and Armaments Minister Albert Speer, she was only sure of one thing: she didn't want them. Despit...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

The president of the Venezuelans Abroad foundation, Eduardo Febres Cordero, speaks to the press outside the Foreign Ministry in Quito, where he arrived to present an official letter rejecting Ecuador's measure to request the judicial record of every Venezuelan entering the country, on Monday. A feminicide in Ecuador involving a Venezuelan who stabbed his Ecuadoran pregnant partner to death when policemen were surrounding and pointing their guns at him, resulted in the government to make a call to try to put out the signs of xenophobia, but also to toughen immigration measures. | AFP-JIJI Venezuelan migrants arrive to a street corner to beg for money in Quito last November. Ecuador's government announced on Monday that it will require Venezuelan migrants who want to enter Ecuador to show their judicial record. | AP

, , , , ,