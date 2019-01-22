U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo welcomes North Korean Vice-Chairman Kim Yong Chol prior to a meeting in Washington Jan. 18. Pompeo held talks on North Korea with his Japanese and South Korean counterparts ahead of a summit between Pyongyang's leader and the U.S. president, the State Department said Monday. The phone calls, which took place on Sunday, come after President Donald Trump announced that a location for his summit with Kim Jong Un has been decided. | AFP-JIJI

Asia Pacific

Report reveals undeclared North Korean missile base HQ, seen as backing up first-strike capability

Reuters

WASHINGTON - One of 20 undeclared ballistic missile operating bases in North Korea serves as a missile headquarters, according to a report by the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) published on Monday.

“The Sino-ri missile operating base and the Nodong missiles deployed at this location fit into North Korea’s presumed nuclear military strategy by providing an operational-level nuclear or conventional first strike capability,” the report said.

The discovery of an undeclared missile headquarters comes three days after U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Friday that he “looks forward” to another summit to discuss denuclearization with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in late February.

CSIS, which last reported on the 20 undeclared bases in November, said the Sino-ri base has never been declared by North Korea and as a result “does not appear to be the subject of denuclearization negotiations.”

The report noted that missile operating bases would presumably be subject to declaration, verification, and dismantlement in any denuclearization deal.

“The North Koreans are not going to negotiate over things they don’t disclose,” said Victor Cha, one of the authors of the report. “It looks like they’re playing a game. They’re still going to have all this operational capability,” even if they destroy their disclosed nuclear facilities.

Located 132 miles (212 km) north of the demilitarized zone, the Sino-ri complex is a 7-sq.-mile (18-sq.-km) base that plays a key role in developing ballistic missiles capable of reaching South Korea, Japan, and even the U.S. territory of Guam in the Western Pacific, the report said.

It houses a regiment-sized unit equipped with Nodong-1 medium-range ballistic missiles, the report added.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Satellite images of the base from Dec. 27 show an entrance to an underground bunker, reinforced shelters and a headquarters, the report said.

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

He Jiankui is reflected in a glass panel as he works at a computer at a laboratory in Shenzhen in southern China's Guangdong province in October. A Chinese investigation says He, behind the reported birth of two babies whose genes had been edited in hopes of making them resistant to the AIDS virus, acted on his own and will be punished for any violations of the law.
Second woman carrying gene-edited baby in China; doctor faces police probe: state media
A researcher who claimed to have created the world's first genetically edited babies will face a Chinese police investigation, state media said Monday, as authorities confirmed that a second woman ...
Medical staff take care of a newborn baby Saturday at a hospital in Fuyang in China's eastern Anhui province. China is worried about a "demographic crisis" that is putting pressure on the country's slowing economy.
China population growth continued to slow in 2018
China's population growth rate continued to slow in 2018, spelling possible trouble ahead as a swelling number of retirees pushes up against a shrinking labor pool. Numbers released Monda...
Laxmi Narayan Tripathi, a transgender rights activist and chief of the Kinnar Akhada monastic Hindu order, walks in a procession toward Sangam during the auspicious bathing day of Makar Sankranti at the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, northern India, on Jan. 15.
From pariah to demi-god: Transgender leader becomes a star at India's massive Kumbh Mela festival
In a desert tent guarded by armed police and a well-built bouncer, Laxmi Narayan Tripathi is blessing a constant stream of pilgrims, who garland her with marigolds and kneel to touch her feet.

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo welcomes North Korean Vice-Chairman Kim Yong Chol prior to a meeting in Washington Jan. 18. Pompeo held talks on North Korea with his Japanese and South Korean counterparts ahead of a summit between Pyongyang's leader and the U.S. president, the State Department said Monday. The phone calls, which took place on Sunday, come after President Donald Trump announced that a location for his summit with Kim Jong Un has been decided. | AFP-JIJI

, , , , , , , , , ,