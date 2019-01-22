The U.S.-Mexico border fence is silhouetted by the moon light in Tijuana, in Baja California state, Mexico, Sunday. | AFP-JIJI

World / Crime & Legal

Drug war-plagued Mexico set new homicide record in 2018 at 33,341

AFP-JIJI

MEXICO CITY - Mexico suffered a record 33,341 homicides in 2018, according to official statistics released Monday, breaking the record set in 2017, as violence fueled by a war on the country’s powerful drug cartels plagues the country.

More than 200,000 people have been murdered in Mexico since the government controversially deployed the army to fight drug trafficking in 2006. The previous record was 28,866 homicides in 2017.

The new record shows the grim challenge facing President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, an anti-establishment leftist who took office in December with a promise to curb the gruesome violence.

His strategy is built on creating a national guard that will officially bring civilian police duties under military control.

Critics say that will only prolong the militarization of the crackdown on drug cartels and exacerbate human rights abuses, which activists say have soared since the army was sent into the streets.

In a concession to critics, Lopez Obrador agreed to put the new force under civilian command, but opponents say that will do little to resolve the underlying problems.

Creating the national guard will require a constitutional amendment.

The legislation cleared the lower house last week with the required two-thirds majority, in a major victory for Lopez Obrador — though he complained the bill as passed did not give the military enough powers during the transition to the new force.

The plan still has to pass the Senate, also with a two-thirds majority, and half of Mexico’s 32 state legislatures — most controlled by Lopez Obrador’s party, Morena.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Image Not Available
Scientists warn of climate 'time bomb' for world's groundwater
Future generations face an environmental "time bomb" as the world's groundwater systems take decades to respond to the present day impact of climate change, scientists warned on Monday. Found un...
Drill and excavating machinery work on top of the mountain next to a deep borehole to reach a 2-year-old boy trapped there for six days near the town of Totalan in Malaga, Spain, Sunday. Spanish officials say rescuers are making slow progress in exceptionally difficult conditions to reach the 2-year-old boy who fell into a narrow, deep borehole in the countryside eight days ago.
Toddler rescue effort reaches most dangerous stage in Spain borehole: engineer
Efforts to reach a 2-year-old boy who fell into a borehole in southern Spain more than a week ago are nearing their most dangerous stage, an engineer on the rescue team said on Monday. The toddl...
Members of security forces secure a building at the scene where explosions and gunshots were heard at the Dusit hotel compound in Nairobi Jan. 15.
After Westgate debacle, quick end to latest Kenyan attack shows progress in counterterror planning
The relatively swift end to an attack on a Nairobi hotel and office complex highlights improvements in Kenya's counterterrorism capabilities since Somali militants overran a shopping mall in the...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

The U.S.-Mexico border fence is silhouetted by the moon light in Tijuana, in Baja California state, Mexico, Sunday. | AFP-JIJI

, , ,