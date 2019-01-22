In this handout photo released by the Indian Coast Guard and taken Monday, Indian fishing boats and a coastal ship take part in a rescue operation after a boat capsized in the Arabian sea at Kurumgad island of Karnataka's Karwar district. A ferry packed with Hindu devotees capsized Monday in southern India as it returned from a festival, killing at least eight people on board with more still missing, officials said. | INDIAN COAST GUARD / VIA AFP-JIJI

At least eight drown when boat capsizes in river in southern India

BANGALORE, INDIA - At least eight people drowned when their boat capsized in a river in southern India on Monday as they were returning home from a religious festival on a nearby island, police said.

Police officer Patil Vinayak said 18 people were rescued from the river in Karwar area in Karnataka state.

Indian navy spokesman D.K. Sharma said in a tweet that coast guard rescuers and a Dornier aircraft were searching for one missing person. He said eight bodies have been recovered from the river.

Vinayak said the villagers were returning to their island homes when the boat sank. The cause of the accident was not immediately known.

The region is about 520 km (325 miles) northwest of Bangalore, the state capital.

Such accidents are common in India, where many boats are overcrowded and operate without proper safety equipment.

