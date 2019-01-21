Police search a karaoke bar in the Kabukicho entertainment district in Shinjuku Ward, Tokyo, following a shooting there Monday evening. | KYODO

National / Crime & Legal

Shooting in Tokyo's Kabukicho district leaves man dead

Kyodo

A man was fatally shot Monday in a karaoke bar in Tokyo’s famous Kabukicho entertainment district, police said.

A suspect fled the scene. Both the suspect and the victim are believed to have links with gangsters, the police said.

The police received an emergency call from the karaoke bar in Shinjuku Ward at around 6:30 p.m., with an employee saying gunshots had been heard and a man was lying bleeding inside the bar.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he was confirmed dead.

The incident occurred in the center of the Kabukicho district about 500 meters northeast of JR Shinjuku Station.

