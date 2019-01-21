World

Social media users flip #10yearchallenge to spotlight changes caused by war and climate change

Thomson Reuters Foundation

BEIRUT - The #10YearChallenge — posting a new photo of yourself next to an old one — is being repurposed by social media users to highlight more serious issues than aging faces, from climate change to the devastation of war.

The trend started on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter with users including celebrities Jennifer Lopez and Ellen DeGeneres posting their current profile pictures next to one from 10 years ago.

But users quickly flipped the theme to photos spotlighting global concerns including climate change and the destruction wreaked by war in countries including Syria, Yemen and Iraq.

Others took to social media to post side-by-side photos of melted glaciers and changes from the ocean floor, highlighting the impacts of climate change.

One user posted photos purporting to show Syria in 2009 and 2019 to illustrate the impact of the nearly eight-year-old civil war that has killed half a million people and forced more than half the country’s population from its homes.

“While the internet is bombarded with celebrities posting #10yearchallenge pictures, they seems to ignore the fact that their own elected govt has destroyed, cultural & residential areas of great value in past 10 years,” posted the user.

Nazanin Boniadi, an Iranian actress and human rights activist who has fought against her country’s ban on women attending soccer games, posted images of her fight for human rights in Iran.

“My kinda #10yearchallenge. Still at it and I don’t plan to stop. #Humanrights #Iran,” she wrote.

Some members of the LGBT+ community used the hashtag to speak about their personal challenges and struggles in society over the years, among them the transgender campaigner and filmmaker Fox Fisher.

“Look at this sad face 10 years ago. Shows how lost I was,” Fisher posted. “So happy that life got better. Trans people never stop being trans so please support them. #10YearChallenge #DecadeChallenge.”

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Israeli army Merkava tanks gather in the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights Sunday. Israel's military said its air defense systems intercepted a rocket fired from Syria after Damascus accused Israel of carrying out air raids.
Syria says it repelled Israeli air raid near Damascus, while Iron Dome stops rocket aimed at Gola...
Syrian state media say air defenses repelled an Israeli air raid near the international airport south of Damascus on Sunday. Syrian state TV said the air defenses "prevented" the attack from ach...
Michael Cohen arrives at his home in New York with his left arm in a sling supported by a pillow Friday. Democrats are vowing to investigate whether President Donald Trump directed Cohen, his personal attorney, to lie to Congress about a Moscow real estate project, calling that possibility a "concern of the greatest magnitude."
Rudy Giuliani admits Trump pursued Moscow tower throughout 2016, raising collusion questions
U.S. President Donald Trump pursued a business deal to erect a tower bearing his name in Moscow throughout 2016, his attorney said on Sunday, raising new questions for congressional investigators l...
The U.S. Capitol is pictured on day 30 of a partial government shutdown, in Washington Sunday.
At 30 days, shutdown drags on after Democrats snub Trump's immigrant amnesty idea to unlock wall ...
Thirty days into the partial government shutdown, Democrats and Republicans appeared no closer to ending the impasse Sunday than when it began, with President Donald Trump lashing out at his oppone...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Photos from Syria are contrasted in a #10YearChallenge tweet by @muniba_mazari.

, , , , , ,