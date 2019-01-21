Foreign Minister Taro Kono (right) and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (left) shake hands in Tokyo on Oct. 6. They agreed Monday to meet again in mid-February. | POOL / VIA KYODO

National / Politics

Japan's Taro Kono and U.S. top envoy Mike Pompeo to meet ahead of Trump-Kim summit to keep pressure on Pyongyang

Kyodo

Foreign Minister Taro Kono and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo agreed Monday to coordinate closely in addressing North Korea’s denuclearization, and to meet in mid-February ahead of a second U.S.-North Korea summit scheduled to take place late next month.

Pompeo briefed Kono by phone on progress in negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang and details about his recent meeting with Kim Yong Chol, a close aide to the North Korean leader, according to the Foreign Ministry in Tokyo.

The phone conversation came after the White House said Friday that U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will hold their second summit near the end of February at a location to be announced at a later date.

To achieve North Korea’s denuclearization, Kono and Pompeo confirmed the need to maintain U.N. sanctions against Pyongyang and continue bilateral as well as trilateral cooperation with South Korea.

Japan and the United States will also work closely on resolving the issue of Japanese nationals abducted by the North in the 1970s and 1980s, according to the ministry.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

An aerial photo taken in December 2016 shows Cape Nossapu in Hokkaido below and the Habomai islet group in the center.
Japan may accept Russia peace pact if 'realistic' handover of two islands is secured, sources say
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is leaning toward accepting a postwar peace treaty with Russia if Moscow hands over two of the four islands contested by the two countries, Japanese government sources sai...
Protesters take part in a rally in Moscow on Sunday when they voiced opposition against Russia handing over any disputed islands to Japan.
Hundreds of Russians attend rally to defend ownership of disputed territory before Shinzo Abe's s...
Hundreds of Russians protested against a feared giveaway of strategic islands to Japan on Sunday, two days before a key summit between the countries' leaders in Moscow. Between 300 and 50...
The operator of T Card has been providing personal information on its holders to police and prosecutors.
Operator of popular reward program T Card supplying clients' personal info to police and prosecutors
The operator of T Card, one of the most popular reward cards in Japan, has regularly provided personal information on its holders to police and prosecutors at their request without court approval, ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Foreign Minister Taro Kono (right) and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (left) shake hands in Tokyo on Oct. 6. They agreed Monday to meet again in mid-February. | POOL / VIA KYODO

, , , , , ,