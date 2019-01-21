A super moon rises above the 'Maritime Prowess' by Albert Hemstock Hodge on the Guild Hall ahead of the lunar eclipse, in Hull, England, Sunday. | DANNY LAWSON / PA / VIA AP

World / Science & Health

Total lunar eclipse set to woo sky-watchers from Sunday night to Monday

AFP-JIJI

WASHINGTON - An unusual set of celestial circumstances comes together Sunday for sky-watchers in Europe, Africa and the Americas, where a total lunar eclipse may be glimpsed, offering a view of a large, red moon.

The full moon will appear bigger than normal because it is closer to the Earth — about 222,000 miles (358,000 km) away — which earns it the nickname “super moon.”

Other monikers include a “Wolf Moon,” a traditional way of coining an eclipse in the month of January, and a “Blood Moon” because of its rusty, red color. Hence the name for this year’s event: a “super blood wolf moon.”

At the peak of the eclipse, and if the night skies are clear of clouds, Venus and Jupiter should be shining brightly in the night sky.

— Monday at 0334 GMT, or 4:34 in the morning in France or 10:34 p.m. in Quebec, the partial eclipse will begin as the moon passes into Earth’s shadow.

— In the United States, the edge of the moon will begin to fall into shadow at about 7:33 p.m. on the West Coast and 10:33 p.m. on the East Coast, according to NASA.

— From 0441 to 0543 GMT: for an hour and two minutes, the moon will be entirely in Earth’s shadow. But the moon will not be invisible: it will appear tinted in hues of red, orange and pink.

– At 0651 GMT, the moon will be completely out of the Earth’s shadow.

Where is it visible from?

Europe and West Africa will have a good view of the eclipse, but not all the way until the end. Eastern Europe will see the beginning of totality, but not the end. North Africa and West Africa should see the end of totality, but will miss the final phases of the eclipse.

The entire eclipse should be visible in North America, Central America and South America, as well as France, Belgium and Spain.

That is, as long as the view is not obscured by clouds.

If conditions are cloudy where you are, NASA recommends checking out a live stream of the eclipse at www.timeanddate.com/live/

During a lunar eclipse, the moon appears red because the light of the sun no longer directly illuminates it, since Earth is passing in between the moon and sun.

“The color is due to Rayleigh scattering — where the sun’s blue light is scattered off molecules in Earth’s atmosphere — which also happens at sunsets,” explained the Royal Astronomical Society of Britain.

“The sun’s red light is scattered much less by air, and is bent by Earth’s atmosphere in a process called refraction, traveling all the way through it to light up the moon’s surface.”

Total or partial lunar eclipses happen at least twice a year on average, Florent Deleflie, an astronomer at the Observatory of Paris-PSL, told AFP. It’s just that they are not visible everywhere.

It’s a rare event when a total lunar eclipse is visible on so many parts of the Earth’s land mass, as is the case Monday.

Europeans last saw a total lunar eclipse in July 2018. The next chance for a glimpse at a lunar eclipse will be in 2022, but the entire continent won’t be able to see the totality of a lunar eclipse again until 2029.

North Americans may get their next glimpse of a blood moon in 2021 along the West Coast and 2022 on the East Coast.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Rudy Giuliani is seen ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump introducing his Supreme Court nominee in the East Room of the White House in Washington July 9.
Rudy Giuliani: 'So what' if Trump and Michael Cohen discussed congressional testimony in advance
President Donald Trump's lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, left open Sunday the possibility that Trump and former personal attorney Michael Cohen might have discussed Cohen's congressional testimony. But, ...
Caleb Seely rides a unicycle on a snow covered sidewalk as he heads home after helping shovel out his brother's driveway during a winter storm Sunday in Portland, Maine. Extra knobby tires on Seely's ride provided traction on a day when snow, sleet and freezing rain kept most motorists indoors. Parts of New England residents are bracing for up to 18 inches of snow.
Bitter cold sets in as deadly New England winter storm wreaks havoc on travel
A major winter storm brought some of the coldest temperatures of the season and covered a large swath of the country in snow as it wreaked havoc on air travel and caused slick road conditions throu...
Antonio "Tony" Mendez, a former CIA technical operations officer, poses for photographers at the premiere of the film "Argo" in Washington in 2012. Mendez, who helped rescue six U.S. diplomats from Iran in 1980 and was portrayed by Ben Affleck in the film "Argo," died Saturday at an assisted-living center in Frederick, Maryland, according to a family statement and his literary agent. He was 78.
Former CIA officer portrayed in film 'Argo' dead at 78
A former CIA technical operations officer who helped rescue six U.S. diplomats from Iran in 1980 and was portrayed by Ben Affleck in the film "Argo," has died. He was 78. A family statement and ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A super moon rises above the 'Maritime Prowess' by Albert Hemstock Hodge on the Guild Hall ahead of the lunar eclipse, in Hull, England, Sunday. | DANNY LAWSON / PA / VIA AP A combination photo shows the lunar eclipse from a blood moon (top left) back to full moon (bottom right) in the sky over Frankfurt, Germany, July 27. | REUTERS

, , , , , ,