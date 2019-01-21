Sen. Thom Tillis, a Republican from North Carolina, listens during a Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing for William Barr, attorney general nominee for U.S. President Donald Trump, in Washington Jan. 15. | BLOOMBERG

World / Politics

GOP senators try to figure how out closely to run for 2020 polls with increasingly unpopular Trump

AP

DENVER - Republican Sen. Cory Gardner helped mastermind the GOP’s midterm strategy of pushing Senate candidates closer to President Donald Trump. But heading into his own 2020 re-election bid in Colorado, he’s allowing more distance with the not-so-popular president.

And he’s not alone.

Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina is reviving his proposal for an immigration deal as part of talks to reopen the government. Centrist Sen. Susan Collins, who did not support Trump in 2016, faces a delicate balancing. In Arizona, Sen. Martha McSally has to consider her proximity to Trump as she runs to keep the seat she was appointed to after having lost to a Democrat in November.

As Republican senators set out to run for re-election in states where views on Trump are mixed, they’re trying to figure out how closely to align themselves with Trump.

“I made it clear when I ran for Senate that, when my party’s wrong, I’m going to say it,” Gardner said in an interview.

Gardner is one of two Republican senators up for re-election in states won by Democrat Hillary Clinton in the last presidential election; Collins is the other.

Democrats will be on offense in 2020, on much easier terrain with a wider map of incumbent Republicans at risk. Winning the Senate majority will require a net gain of at least three seats — four if Republicans hold the White House.

Democrats are expected to target Tillis and McSally, representing states where demographics are shifting against Republicans and where Democrats recently won statewide elections. Democrats also hope to field a strong candidate against Sen. David Purdue in Georgia, which has been trending their way, and are watching Kansas, where Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has been mentioned as a possible contender for a seat opening up due to a retirement.

Mike Noble, a Republican pollster in Arizona, said the 2020 election in Arizona probably will be a repeat of what McSally just encountered in 2018. She hewed close to Trump to survive a GOP primary but was rejected by voters in the general election.

“This is just a replication of the situation she was put in during the campaign,” Noble said.

Republicans now hold a 53-47 edge in the Senate.

While Republicans will try to protect their incumbents, they also will look to take on Democratic senators on the ballot in states won by Trump. They include Sen. Gary Peters in Michigan, though Democrats won a Senate race in the state handily in November, and Sen. Doug Jones in Alabama.

Strategists say it’s much too early to assess how shutdown politics or other developments this early in the campaign cycle will influence the 2020 Senate map, if at all.

Carl Forti, the political director at Senate Leadership Fund, an influential outside group aligned with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said the race for the White House between Trump and the wide-open field of Democratic contenders will almost certainly overpower the congressional contests.

“The presidential race drives the messaging,” Forti said. “It’ll be a struggle down ballot to be heard.”

Some Republicans seem certain to position themselves closer to Trump as they see the political power he brings to their home states.

McConnell, who was initially cool to Trump’s candidacy, has since embraced him, particularly on the shutdown strategy.

In daily speeches in the Senate, McConnell is backing up Trump. Some voters seem pleased with the turn of events.

“Up until this year I wasn’t really too fond of Sen. McConnell,” said 76-year-old Sandy Furjanic, who lives in Princeton, Kentucky. But this year, she says McConnell has shown he is “supporting the president, unlike some other Republicans I know.”

In Maine, Collins’ brand of centrist politics is being put to the test. She is the last Senate Republican in New England, but voters are known for splitting their tickets and independents comprise the largest voting bloc. Democrats are eager to take her on. But no big-name Democratic candidates have stepped forward to challenge her, despite early rumblings about former U.N. Ambassador Susan Rice jumping in the race.

Yet it’s Gardner, a skilled politician and fundraiser, who is widely considered the most vulnerable Senate Republican. Clinton won his state by 5 percentage points in 2016, and Colorado took an even sharper turn to the left on 2018, when Democrats won every statewide contest and captured the governor’s mansion by 11 percentage points.

Colorado Democrats have criticized Gardner as being too close to Trump. The senator voted for the president’s two Supreme Court nominees, the GOP tax cut and unsuccessful effort to repeal much of President Obama’s health care law. He also led the arm of the GOP overseeing Senate races and helped the party expand its majority by two in November before stepping down weeks later.

“The vitriol against Donald Trump among the median voter who’s going to decide this election is so strong,” said David Flaherty, a GOP pollster in Colorado. “It needs to be really strong from Cory about why he’s his own man and not just a rubber stamp on Donald Trump’s policies.”

This year, Gardner was among the first Republicans to quickly call on the president to reopen the government, without the money Trump is demanding for the border wall with Mexico, and took the message directly to the president during a recent meeting with Senate Republicans.

That stance illustrates how Gardner is squeezed in Colorado, where Trump still has an avid following. Anil Mathai, chairman of the Republican party in suburban Adams County, said on a local radio show that Gardner’s stance on the shutdown was “ludicrous.”

David Pourshoushtari, a spokesman for Colorado’s Democratic Party, said Gardner is “trying to have it both ways, and I think Colorado voters are going to see straight through that.”

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Rudy Giuliani is seen ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump introducing his Supreme Court nominee in the East Room of the White House in Washington July 9.
Rudy Giuliani: 'So what' if Trump and Michael Cohen discussed congressional testimony in advance
President Donald Trump's lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, left open Sunday the possibility that Trump and former personal attorney Michael Cohen might have discussed Cohen's congressional testimony. But, ...
Caleb Seely rides a unicycle on a snow covered sidewalk as he heads home after helping shovel out his brother's driveway during a winter storm Sunday in Portland, Maine. Extra knobby tires on Seely's ride provided traction on a day when snow, sleet and freezing rain kept most motorists indoors. Parts of New England residents are bracing for up to 18 inches of snow.
Bitter cold sets in as deadly New England winter storm wreaks havoc on travel
A major winter storm brought some of the coldest temperatures of the season and covered a large swath of the country in snow as it wreaked havoc on air travel and caused slick road conditions throu...
Antonio "Tony" Mendez, a former CIA technical operations officer, poses for photographers at the premiere of the film "Argo" in Washington in 2012. Mendez, who helped rescue six U.S. diplomats from Iran in 1980 and was portrayed by Ben Affleck in the film "Argo," died Saturday at an assisted-living center in Frederick, Maryland, according to a family statement and his literary agent. He was 78.
Former CIA officer portrayed in film 'Argo' dead at 78
A former CIA technical operations officer who helped rescue six U.S. diplomats from Iran in 1980 and was portrayed by Ben Affleck in the film "Argo," has died. He was 78. A family statement and ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Sen. Thom Tillis, a Republican from North Carolina, listens during a Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing for William Barr, attorney general nominee for U.S. President Donald Trump, in Washington Jan. 15. | BLOOMBERG

, , ,