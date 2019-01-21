Drill machines and excavating machinery work on top of a mountain next to a deep borehole to reach a 2-year-old boy trapped there for six days near the town of Totalan in Malaga, Spain, Saturday. Authorities in southern Spain say that they hope to reach the spot where they believe the 2-year-old boy who fell in a borehole six days ago is trapped in approximately 35 hours. | AP

World

Hard terrain slows rescue of Spanish boy trapped in borehole for week

AP

MADRID - Rescuers in southern Spain said Sunday that the frantic effort to reach a 2-year-old boy who fell into a narrow, deep borehole seven days ago has again been slowed by difficult terrain.

Provincial authorities said that a drill used to create a vertical shaft parallel to the waterhole has hit a rocky patch.

There has been no contact made with Julen Rosello, who fell into the 110-meter (360-foot) deep shaft a week ago during a family meal in the countryside northeast of Malaga.

At just 25 cm wide (10 inches), the borehole is too narrow for adults to enter.

The only sign of the toddler search-and-rescue teams have found so far is hair that matched his DNA inside the hole.

Rescuers hope to find him at a depth of 72 meters (236 feet), where a soil blockage has hampered efforts to go deeper.

A specially made cage has arrived at the site, ready to lower mining rescue experts down the shaft. The experts then hope to dig a horizontal tunnel to the spot where they believe the boy is trapped in the borehole.

Angel Garcia, the leading engineer coordinating the search-and-rescue operation, said on Saturday that the horizontal tunnel would take at least another 20 hours to excavate.

People across Spain have been gripped by the plight of the boy and his family, as the rescue attempt has suffered agonizing delays due to the rocky terrain.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers a statement on the government shutdown in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House in Washington on Saturday. Trump put forward a proposal that includes both $5.7 billion in funds for the border wall and relief for so-called Dreamers as he is seeking to reopen negotiations with the Democrats in the midst of the longest shutdown in U.S. history.
Democrats snub Trump's shutdown-ending 'compromise'
In a bid to break the shutdown stalemate, President Donald Trump offered to extend temporary protections for young people brought to the U.S. illegally as children and those fleeing disaster zones ...
Demonstrators man a picket line during a teachers strike outside of Hamilton Heights High School in Los Angeles on Friday. Teachers in Los Angeles, the second-largest school district in the U.S. behind New York, have been on strike since Jan. 14, demanding higher pay, smaller class sizes, and more support staff such as nurses, librarians, and counselors.
Merit of smaller class sizes not proven but teachers strike for them, including LA educators
Most educators and parents see class size as an indicator of a quality education and have made it a priority in teacher strikes across the United States in the past year, but its effectiveness is s...
A group of 47 migrants is helped by a Sea Watch 3 crew member (left) during their transfer from a rescued unflatable boat onto a Sea Watch 3 RHIB (Rigid Hull Inflatable Boat) during a rescue operation by the Dutch-flagged vessel Sea Watch 3 off Libya's coast on Saturday. The German charity group Sea Watch said it had rescued 47 migrants from an inflatable boat, but it was not known if they belonged to the same group that was feared missing off the Libyan coast, the International Organization for Migration said Saturday after the Italian navy flew three survivors to the Mediterranean island of Lampedusa.
Boat with migrants rescued off Libya looks for welcoming port as another taking on water issues SOS
A private rescue boat with dozens of migrants aboard sought permission for a second day to enter a safe port Sunday, but said so far its queries to several nations haven't succeeded. Another vessel...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Drill machines and excavating machinery work on top of a mountain next to a deep borehole to reach a 2-year-old boy trapped there for six days near the town of Totalan in Malaga, Spain, Saturday. Authorities in southern Spain say that they hope to reach the spot where they believe the 2-year-old boy who fell in a borehole six days ago is trapped in approximately 35 hours. | AP

, , ,