People demonstrate in Paris Sunday. Several hundred people have demonstrated against abortion and euthanasia in Paris amid a debate on whether access to medically assisted reproduction should be expanded. | AP

World / Social Issues

Thousands march in Paris against abortion, medically assisted reproduction, claim pope has their back

AP

PARIS - Several thousand protesters have marched in Paris against abortion and medically assisted reproduction.

The protesters, who claim to have received the support of Pope Francis and several French bishops, gathered in the French capital on Sunday as they joined the 13th March for Life.

Organizers urged doctors across the country to use their “conscientious objection” and stop performing abortions.

About 200,000 abortions are performed every year in France.

Organizers were also marching against a recommendation in September by France’s highest bioethics body that single women and lesbian couples should have access to medically assisted reproduction. The procedures are currently restricted to heterosexual couples.

The protesters also want euthanasia to remain banned in France.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Drill machines and excavating machinery work on top of a mountain next to a deep borehole to reach a 2-year-old boy trapped there for six days near the town of Totalan in Malaga, Spain, Saturday. Authorities in southern Spain say that they hope to reach the spot where they believe the 2-year-old boy who fell in a borehole six days ago is trapped in approximately 35 hours.
Hard terrain slows rescue of Spanish boy trapped in borehole for week
Rescuers in southern Spain said Sunday that the frantic effort to reach a 2-year-old boy who fell into a narrow, deep borehole seven days ago has again been slowed by difficult terrain. P...
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers a statement on the government shutdown in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House in Washington on Saturday. Trump put forward a proposal that includes both $5.7 billion in funds for the border wall and relief for so-called Dreamers as he is seeking to reopen negotiations with the Democrats in the midst of the longest shutdown in U.S. history.
Democrats snub Trump's shutdown-ending 'compromise'
In a bid to break the shutdown stalemate, President Donald Trump offered to extend temporary protections for young people brought to the U.S. illegally as children and those fleeing disaster zones ...
Demonstrators man a picket line during a teachers strike outside of Hamilton Heights High School in Los Angeles on Friday. Teachers in Los Angeles, the second-largest school district in the U.S. behind New York, have been on strike since Jan. 14, demanding higher pay, smaller class sizes, and more support staff such as nurses, librarians, and counselors.
Merit of smaller class sizes not proven but teachers strike for them, including LA educators
Most educators and parents see class size as an indicator of a quality education and have made it a priority in teacher strikes across the United States in the past year, but its effectiveness is s...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

People demonstrate in Paris Sunday. Several hundred people have demonstrated against abortion and euthanasia in Paris amid a debate on whether access to medically assisted reproduction should be expanded. | AP Members of the "Witch Bloc" feminist group, some of them bare chested, demonstrate behind riot police as they try to disturb the pro-life movement 13th "March for Life" (Marche pour la vie) anti-abortion rally in Paris on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI

, , , ,