Prince Philip | REUTERS

World

U.K.'s Prince Philip, 97, back to driving but without seatbelt

AFP-JIJI

LONDON - Britain’s Prince Philip has been spoken to by the police for driving without a seatbelt — just two days after the 97-year-old survived a car crash.

Images published in newspapers on Sunday appeared to show Queen Elizabeth II’s husband behind the wheel of his replacement SUV.

The Duke of Edinburgh was pictured driving the new Land Rover Freelander on his wife’s private Sandringham estate on Saturday.

The prince was involved in a car crash on Thursday near the country residence in Norfolk, eastern England, in which his Freelander flipped over. The other vehicle involved, a Kia, contained two women and a 9-month-old baby.

The crash happened as the royal patriarch pulled out of a side road onto a busy main road.

A Norfolk Constabulary spokeswoman said the force was aware of the photographs taken on Saturday and that “suitable words of advice have been given to the driver.”

She said: “This is in line with our standard response when being made aware of such images showing this type of offense.”

The prince walked away from Thursday’s crash shaken but uninjured, according to a passer-by who helped him out of the vehicle.

The passenger in the Kia suffered a broken wrist and the driver sustained cuts to the knee.

In a statement on Friday, Norfolk Constabulary said: “As is standard procedure with injury collisions, the incident will be investigated and any appropriate action taken.”

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Demonstrators fill Pennsylvania Avenue during the Women's March in Washington on Saturday.
A scaled-down but still angry Women's March returns
Amid internal controversies and a capital city deeply distracted by the partial government shutdown, the third Women's March returned to Washington on Saturday with an enduring message of anger ...
A woman cries outside a funeral service for a victim of the pipeline fire in Tula, Mexico, on Saturday.
Deadly Mexican fuel blast poses president's biggest test yet
A pipeline explosion north of Mexico City that killed at least 73 people has confronted President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador with the biggest crisis since he took office pledging to crack down on ...
Image Not Available
'Beyond the Melting Pot' sociologist and intellectual Nathan Glazer dies at 95
Sociologist Nathan Glazer, who assisted on a classic study of conformity, "The Lonely Crowd," and co-authored a groundbreaking document of non-conformity, "Beyond the Melting Pot," has died. He was...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Prince Philip | REUTERS

, , , ,