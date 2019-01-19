A woman pays respects at the coffin of late Gdansk Mayor Pawel Adamowicz in the northern Polish city on Saturday. | AFP-JIJI

Polish, European officials attend funeral of slain Gdansk Mayor Pawel Adamowicz

WARSAW - Polish and European officials joined thousands of people from across Poland on Saturday for the funeral of Pawel Adamowicz, the slain mayor of the northern city of Gdansk.

Adamowicz, 53, died Monday after being stabbed the night before at a charity event. The arrested suspect is an ex-convict with a grudge against an opposition party that Adamowicz once belonged to.

European Council President Donald Tusk, a personal friend of Adamowicz, was among those attending the burial at the vast Gothic St. Mary’s Basilica.

President Andrzej Duda and Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki also attended, along with former leaders including Solidarity trade union leader and President Lech Walesa.

Other dignitaries included former German President Joachim Gauck and city mayors from other countries. The powerful leader of Poland’s ruling conservative party, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, was not in attendance.

The black urn with the mayor’s ashes will be laid to rest at one of the basilica’s chapels.

Crowds in the streets were able to watch the ceremony on giant screens.

A solemn procession brought Adamowicz’s casket to the basilica for a Mass on Friday night. The body was then cremated.

The slaying, which came as Poland faces a deep political divide over actions by the conservative ruling Law and Justice party, shocked the nation.

It drew calls for greater national unity and condemnation of hate speech in the public sphere.

