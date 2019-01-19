John Richardson | AP

National

U.S. Navy chief calls on Japan and South Korea to hold talks

JIJI

U.S. Chief of Naval Operations Adm. John Richardson has called for constructive discussions between Japan and South Korea to improve relations, with a view to promoting freedom of navigation.

“We continue to encourage all parties to work together” in order to resolve differences, Richardson told media organizations Friday, referring to the relationship among the United States, South Korea and Japan.

He expressed hopes for dialogue that will put the three countries “in a unity of effort to promote freedom on the seas.”

Such dialogue should be held “to promote long-term healing and reconciliation” and “in an atmosphere of mutual trust so that we could have a long-term benefit,” he added.

Japan’s relations with South Korea are deteriorating following a string of events. Among them is an incident in which a South Korean destroyer allegedly directed a fire-control radar at a Japanese patrol plane in the Sea of Japan on Dec. 20. Seoul denies having done this.

On the situation in the Taiwan Strait, where China has been increasing pressure on Taiwan, Richardson said, “We remain opposed to any kind of unilateral action from either side of the strait that’d change the status quo.”

“We don’t see really any kind of limitation on whatever type of ships could pass those waters,” he said, indicating that a U.S. aircraft carrier could sail through the strait.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Image Not Available
Japan to ban global tech giants from using content contained in domestic email, other data
The communications ministry plans to prohibit global information technology giants from using email content and other communications data without users' consent in Japan, informed sources said Frid...
Image Not Available
Japan eyes informal multiparty talks over Sea of Japan name dispute
Japan is considering holding informal talks with South Korea and other countries on a dispute over the name of the Sea of Japan, a top official has hinted, in what could become the latest diplomati...
Image Not Available
Number of flu patients nationwide rises to alarming level
The number of influenza patients per medical institution in Japan exceeded the alarm level of 30, which suggests an outbreak of the disease, in the week through Sunday, the health ministry has s...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

John Richardson | AP

, ,