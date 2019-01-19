World / Politics

Alberto Fujimori healthy enough to return to jail, Peru medical board rules

AP

LIMA - A medical board has determined that former Peruvian strongman Alberto Fujimori is healthy enough to return to jail and finish a long sentence for his role in the killing of 25 people.

Former President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski pardoned Fujimori on humanitarian grounds in 2017 in what many saw as an attempt to stave off impeachment by courting Fujimori’s allies in Congress.

The supreme court last October overturned the pardon. But the 80-year-old managed to avoid jail after checking into a hospital with heart problems.

On Friday a judge ordered Peru’s prison authority to determine which facility is best suited for Fujimori to receive out-patient treatment.

Some Peruvians credit Fujimori with defeating Maoist guerrillas during his decade-long rule that ended in 2000. But others condemn him for permitting human rights abuses.

