Pedestrians pass by a television screen displaying a sketch of former Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn in a Tokyo courtroom, on Jan. 8. | AFP-JIJI

National / Crime & Legal

Lawyers for Carlos Ghosn again ask Tokyo court to grant bail

Kyodo

Lawyers for former Nissan Motor Co. boss Carlos Ghosn on Friday requested for a second time that a Tokyo court grant bail to the 64-year-old, who has been detained for about two months for alleged financial misdeeds.

The request came a day after the Tokyo District Court turned down an appeal made by the lawyers to retract an earlier denial of bail.

Ghosn was first arrested on Nov. 19 and his detention has been extended multiple times over additional allegations, all of which he denies.

Ghosn has been charged with violating the financial instruments law by understating his remuneration in Nissan’s securities reports, as well as with aggravated breach of trust over the transfer of derivative losses from his private asset management company to Nissan’s books.

Ghosn was allowed to make his first public appearance on Jan. 8 at the district court to get an explanation for his prolonged detention. At that time he claimed he had been “wrongly accused and unfairly detained.”

His lawyers requested bail on Jan. 11, but the court rejected it four days later, saying he is a flight risk and that he might destroy evidence.

The previous request may have stated that, were Ghosn granted bail, he would be limited to living in France or at the French ambassadorial residence in Tokyo, sources knowledgeable on the matter said.

Under the Japanese judicial system, a bail request can be made as many times as needed.

Ghosn’s Tokyo-based chief lawyer, Motonari Otsuru, told a news conference after his first public appearance that he may not be granted bail before the start of his trial, which could take place around June, due to the complexity of the case, which involves documents in both Japanese and English.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Reporters stand in front of the former municipal government building in Otsuchi, Iwate Prefecture, on Friday, as the site is readied for demolition. Morioka District Court dismissed a request from residents to keep the building as a memorial to the 2011 tsunami, which killed the mayor and 27 city employees.
Last public school in Iwate wrecked by 3/11 quake and tsunami rebuilt in Rikuzentakata
A ceremony marking the reconstruction of an elementary school — the last public school in Iwate Prefecture heavily damaged by the 2011 earthquake and tsunami to be rebuilt — was held Friday in the ...
Foreign Minister Taro Kono and South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha may meet next week, for the first time since frictions recently arose regarding South Korean court rulings related to wartime forced labor.
Foreign Minister Taro Kono may meet with South Korean counterpart at Davos amid frosty ties
Foreign Minister Taro Kono may meet his South Korean counterpart, Kang Kyung-wha, next week on the sidelines of the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, to discuss bila...
KenKen puzzle creator and mathematics teacher Tetsuya Miyamoto displays one of his puzzle books in Tokyo.
'Teaching without teaching': Creator of KenKen puzzles cultivates young minds through math and fun
Mathematics teacher and puzzle creator Tetsuya Miyamoto says he's probably watched Bruce Lee's "Enter the Dragon" at least 20 times. Miyamoto, whose numerical and logical puzzle KenKen has achie...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Pedestrians pass by a television screen displaying a sketch of former Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn in a Tokyo courtroom, on Jan. 8. | AFP-JIJI

, , ,