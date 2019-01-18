Lawyers for Carlos Ghosn again ask Tokyo court to grant bail

Lawyers for former Nissan Motor Co. boss Carlos Ghosn on Friday requested for a second time that a Tokyo court grant bail to the 64-year-old, who has been detained for about two months for alleged financial misdeeds.

The request came a day after the Tokyo District Court turned down an appeal made by the lawyers to retract an earlier denial of bail.

Ghosn was first arrested on Nov. 19 and his detention has been extended multiple times over additional allegations, all of which he denies.

Ghosn has been charged with violating the financial instruments law by understating his remuneration in Nissan’s securities reports, as well as with aggravated breach of trust over the transfer of derivative losses from his private asset management company to Nissan’s books.

Ghosn was allowed to make his first public appearance on Jan. 8 at the district court to get an explanation for his prolonged detention. At that time he claimed he had been “wrongly accused and unfairly detained.”

His lawyers requested bail on Jan. 11, but the court rejected it four days later, saying he is a flight risk and that he might destroy evidence.

The previous request may have stated that, were Ghosn granted bail, he would be limited to living in France or at the French ambassadorial residence in Tokyo, sources knowledgeable on the matter said.

Under the Japanese judicial system, a bail request can be made as many times as needed.

Ghosn’s Tokyo-based chief lawyer, Motonari Otsuru, told a news conference after his first public appearance that he may not be granted bail before the start of his trial, which could take place around June, due to the complexity of the case, which involves documents in both Japanese and English.