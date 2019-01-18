This handout photograph taken Wednesday and released by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government on Thursday shows graffiti that was sprayed onto a door near Hinode Station in central Tokyo. Officials are trying to verify if the drawing is a work by British street artist Banksy. | AFP-JIJI

National

Banksy does Tokyo? Officials checking if years-old graffiti is work of legendary British street artist

AFP-JIJI

Officials are trying to verify if a drawing of a rat holding an umbrella that has been spray painted near a monorail station in central Tokyo is the work of the famous and mysterious British street artist Banksy.

“We noticed there is a drawing of a rat painted with spray” on the door near Hinode Station on the Yurikamome Line in central Tokyo, government official Koji Sugiyama said. “We think there’s a possibility it has been done by Banksy.”

A rat holding an umbrella is one of Banksy’s most famous artworks.

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike posted photos of the painting on Twitter, saying, “There’s a painting of cute rat in Tokyo which could be Banksy’s work! A gift to Tokyo?”

City maintenance workers removed the door, which is designed to prevent flooding during high tides, and placed it in storage Wednesday night to prevent any damage, Sugiyama said.

It is unclear exactly when it was painted but the Public Safety Bureau has known about the graffiti for a long time, he added.

There are photos on social media that appear to show the same painting and date back several years.

But it was only in December that the government realized it could have been created by Banksy after local residents contacted them, the official said.

The government hopes to find out if it is truly a work by Banksy, but “we still don’t know if there’s an expert in Japan,” Sugiyama admitted, adding that the government will discuss ways to verify who made it.

Banksy, whose identity is known to only a handful of friends, caused a sensation last October when one of his paintings began shredding itself just after selling for $1.4 million (€1.2 million) at Sotheby’s auctioneers in London.

Experts say the “Girl with Balloon,” which is now called “Love is in the Bin,” is probably worth even more because the stunt created such a massive media stir.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Labor minister Takumi Nemoto speaks to reporters Thursday at the ministry in Tokyo after the first meeting of a panel set up to investigate flawed labor and wage data collected by the ministry for over a decade.
Panel slams Japan's labor ministry for years of sloppy data that shortchanged 20 million people
Government panel members Thursday slammed the labor ministry over irregularities in its monthly labor survey used to calculate unemployment benefits and gross domestic product. The faulty labor ...
Jinshiro Motoyama, who represents a civil group in Okinawa Prefecture that has pushed efforts to realize a referendum on a contentious U.S. base relocation plan, launches a hunger strike on Tuesday.
Okinawa activist launches hunger strike to protest cities staying out of vote on Henoko U.S. base...
Backed by about 93,000 signatures from residents of Okinawa, Jinshiro Motoyama and his civil organization pushed the Okinawa Prefectural Assembly last year to hold a referendum on a controversial p...
Image Not Available
Singaporean linked to Tokyo's 2020 Olympics bid gets week in jail for lying to anticorruption agency
A Singaporean man linked to Tokyo's bid for the 2020 Olympics was sentenced to a week in jail Tuesday for lying to officers from Singapore's anti-corruption agency who are investigating his company...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

This handout photograph taken Wednesday and released by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government on Thursday shows graffiti that was sprayed onto a door near Hinode Station in central Tokyo. Officials are trying to verify if the drawing is a work by British street artist Banksy. | AFP-JIJI

, , , , ,