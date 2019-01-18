An Air Canada jet passes the Navy-Merchant Marine Memorial as it lands at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia, during the U.S. government shutdown Saturday. The Canadian statistical agency said Thurday the U.S. government shutdown is having impacts beyond its borders, stemming data-sharing and forcing Ottawa to suspend publication of trade figures. | AFP-JIJI

U.S. government shutdown muddles Canada trade tallies

OTTAWA - The Canadian statistical agency said Thursday the U.S. government shutdown is having impacts beyond its borders, stemming data-sharing and forcing Ottawa to suspend publication of trade figures.

The United States is Canada’s largest trading partner, with about 75 percent of Canadian exports sent to its southern neighbor.

Statistics Canada and the U.S. Census Bureau (USCB) share economic data collected by the two nations’ respective customs agencies to produce trade reports.

But a partial Washington shutdown started on Dec. 22, which included the closure of the USCB, has halted U.S. data collection and sharing.

“This has a direct impact on Statistics Canada’s ability to compile, produce and publish Canadian international merchandise trade data, as Statistics Canada will not receive data on Canada’s exports to the United States for the duration of the shutdown,” the agency said in a statement.

The nations trade about 2 billion Canadian dollars ($1.5 billion) worth of goods each day.

Statistics Canada has suspended trade reporting from December 2018 onward, until U.S. government workers return to work. The next release of monthly trade figures, for December, had been scheduled for Feb. 5.

As the U.S. shutdown moves toward a fifth week, there is no sign of a breakthrough in the impasse between President Donald Trump and congressional Democrats over Trump’s demand for $5.7 billion to build a border wall with Mexico, which he argues is needed to prevent illegal migration.

