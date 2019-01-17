The view over the Grose Valley from Govetts Leap in Blue Mountains National Park, New South Wales | MWARNES / CC BY-SA 4.0 / VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS

Business

Elon Musk quotes 'bargain' price to tunnel through Australian mountain and ease Sydney's traffic

AFP-JIJI

SYDNEY - Australia could become a test ground for another of Elon Musk’s massive infrastructure projects after the maverick billionaire tweeted a “bargain” price to build a tunnel through a mountain to solve Sydney’s traffic woes.

Musk in 2017 made a Twitter pitch — and followed through with the offer — to build what was the world’s biggest battery in an Australian state to solve its severe energy crisis.

The entrepreneur behind electric carmaker Tesla has most recently turned his sights on tackling city traffic via low-cost tunnels created by his Boring Company, and in December unveiled a sample project near Los Angeles.

So when an Australian politician tweeted at Musk on Wednesday about the costs of drilling through a mountain range north of Sydney, he responded quickly.

“I’m a lawmaker in Sydney, which is choking with traffic. How much to build a 50km tunnel through the Blue Mountains and open up the west of our State?,” asked New South Wales state MP Jeremy Buckingham.

“About $15M/km for a two way high speed transit, so probably around $750M plus maybe $50M/station,” Musk replied late Wednesday, with his response liked more than 22,000 times on Twitter.

He has more than 24 million followers on the social media platform.

Another billionaire, Mike Cannon-Brookes, who founded Australian software startup Atlassian, weighed in on the exchange, saying the estimated price tag “sounds like a bargain for Sydney.”

The population of the Sydney region has grown by around 25 percent since 2011 to reach 5.4 million, out of a national population of 25 million, and road congestion is a major concern.

There was no indication the exchange of tunnel tweets would lead to any quick action, but it could bring some needed positive publicity for Musk.

Musk has risen to prominence with a series of ambitious ventures, particularly Tesla, but has also drawn plenty of criticism for some volatile behavior.

He waged a public battle with a rescuer who helped save a group of boys trapped in a cave in Thailand last year, calling him a “pedo guy” after the Brit slammed his idea of building a mini-submarine to save them as a public relations stunt.

Meanwhile, riders who have tested out Boring’s prototype tunnel — where cars are lowered by lifts then slotted into tracks and propelled along at high speeds — have complained of a bumpy journey.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

U.S. flags fly over the Trump International Hotel in Washington last August.
U.S. government agency ignored emoluments provision of Constitution when considering Trump's Wash...
The inspector general for the General Services Administration says the agency improperly ignored the U.S. Constitution's emoluments provision outlawing foreign gifts when it approved President D...
Huawei Technologies Co.'s campus in Dongguan, China
U.S. criminal probe into theft of trade secrets by Huawei reportedly in 'advanced' stages
U.S. authorities are in the "advanced" stages of a criminal probe that could result in an indictment of Chinese technology giant Huawei, a report said Wednesday. The Wall Street Journal, citing ...
The SpaceX prototype Starship Hopper stands at the Boca Chica Beach site in Texas on Jan. 12.
SpaceX to build Mars ships in Texas, not Los Angeles, in wake of layoffs
SpaceX said Wednesday that it will build test versions of its Mars spaceship in south Texas instead of the Port of Los Angeles in another blow to the local economy that comes days after the company...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

The view over the Grose Valley from Govetts Leap in Blue Mountains National Park, New South Wales | MWARNES / CC BY-SA 4.0 / VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS

, , , ,