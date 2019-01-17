National

Volcano erupts in southern Japan's Kagoshima but no evacuation warning issued

Reuters, Kyodo

A volcano erupted on a remote island in southern Japan on Thursday, the Meteorological Agency said, but the warning level was kept below the scale requiring evacuation.

The Meteorological Agency said the volcano on Kuchinoerabu Island, Kagoshima Prefecture, erupted at 9:20 a.m. Live images showed thick black smoke billowing out of the mountain.

The eruption had released pyroclastic flows, or flows of super-heated ash and gas, but the flows had not reached residential areas. No injuries were reported, according to the Kagoshima Prefectural Government.

After Thursday’s eruption, the Meteorological Agency maintained the island’s volcano warning level at 3 on a scale of 5, which asks that climbers refrain from scaling the mountain but advises residents to go about their lives as usual.

A series of large-scale eruptions occurred on the island last month.

The same peak erupted explosively in 2015, sending ash and smoke thousands of meters into the sky and releasing potentially deadly pyroclastic flows that reached the sea. The island’s entire population was evacuated at the time but eventually returned. Some 100 people now live there.

Japan has 110 active volcanoes and monitors 47 constantly.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Takahiro Ueda
Three novelists named for Japan's Akutagawa, Naoki literary awards
Three novelists were selected Wednesday to receive Japan's prestigious Akutagawa and Naoki literary awards for their works, dealing with the development of virtual currencies, a struggling boxer an...
Image Not Available
In rare ruling, court fines man who anonymously posted hateful anti-Korean remarks against teenager
The Kawasaki Summary Court has ordered a 66-year-old man to pay compensation and remove remarks it considered defamatory from his blog that were targeted at a teenage Korean resident in greater ...
A court in Osaka ruled Wednesday in favor of two city subway drivers who had sought compensation from the city government, claiming they received poor performance reviews for refusing to shave their beards.
Osaka subway drivers win court case over right to grow beards
A court in Osaka ruled Wednesday in favor of two city subway drivers who had sought compensation from the Osaka Municipal Government, claiming they received poor performance reviews for refusing to...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

An image taken by the Meteorological Agency shows thick black smoke billowing out of Kuchinoerabu Island, Kagoshima Prefecture, on Thursday morning. | METEOROLOGICAL AGENCY / VIA KYODO

, ,