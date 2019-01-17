Volcano erupts in southern Japan's Kagoshima but no evacuation warning issued

A volcano erupted on a remote island in southern Japan on Thursday, the Meteorological Agency said, but the warning level was kept below the scale requiring evacuation.

The Meteorological Agency said the volcano on Kuchinoerabu Island, Kagoshima Prefecture, erupted at 9:20 a.m. Live images showed thick black smoke billowing out of the mountain.

The eruption had released pyroclastic flows, or flows of super-heated ash and gas, but the flows had not reached residential areas. No injuries were reported, according to the Kagoshima Prefectural Government.

After Thursday’s eruption, the Meteorological Agency maintained the island’s volcano warning level at 3 on a scale of 5, which asks that climbers refrain from scaling the mountain but advises residents to go about their lives as usual.

A series of large-scale eruptions occurred on the island last month.

The same peak erupted explosively in 2015, sending ash and smoke thousands of meters into the sky and releasing potentially deadly pyroclastic flows that reached the sea. The island’s entire population was evacuated at the time but eventually returned. Some 100 people now live there.

Japan has 110 active volcanoes and monitors 47 constantly.