(A farmer harvests arabica coffee beans in Gayo highland, Takengon district, Aceh province, Indonesia, last March. Sixty percent of the wild coffee species are threatened with extinction, according to a study Wednesday that also identified a rare type of highland coffee from Sierra Leone that has not been seen in the wild since 1954. | AFP-JIJI

World / Science & Health

Warming, deforestation threatening coffee species, including Ethiopia's Arabica, scientists warn

Reuters

LONDON - Climate change and deforestation are putting more than half the world’s wild coffee species at risk of extinction, including the popular commercial coffees Arabica and Robusta, scientists warned on Wednesday.

Research published by experts at Britain’s Royal Botanic Gardens at Kew found that current conservation measures for wild coffee species are not enough to protect their long-term future.

Aaron Davis, head of coffee research at Kew, who co-led the work, said that among coffee species threatened with extinction are some that could be used to breed and develop the coffees of the future, including some that have resistance to disease and that can withstand worsening climatic conditions.

He said targeted action is urgently needed in specific tropical countries, particularly in Africa and particular in forested areas which are being hit hard by climate change.

“As temperatures increase and rainfall decreases — the suitable area for growing … diminishes,” Davis told Reuters.

He noted the findings were not just important for coffee drinkers. “There are many countries which depend on coffee for the … bulk of their export earnings. It’s estimated there are 100 million people producing coffee in farms around the world.”

The researchers, whose work was published on Wednesday in the journals Science Advances and Global Change Biology, said their findings are a concern for Ethiopia in particular.

Ethiopia is the natural birthplace of wild Arabica coffee and Africa’s largest coffee exporter. Around 15 million Ethiopians are involved in coffee production and annual exports have an estimated value of a $1 billion.

Using computer modeling, the researchers projected how a changing climate would affect wild Arabica in Ethiopia. They found what they described as “a bleak picture” for the species, with the number of locations where it grows decreasing by as much as 85 percent by 2080.

In 2017, the team then looked at the influence of climate change on coffee farming, showing that up to 60 percent of the land used for Ethiopia’s coffee production could become unsuitable for use by the end of the century.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

British Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond arrives at 10 Downing in London onWednesday after attending a vote of no confidence in his party's government at the House of Commons. Prime Minister Theresa May's government saw off a vote of no confidence in Parliament on Wednesday, called after MPs overwhelmingly rejected the Brexit deal.
May survives no-confidence vote but is still beset by Brexit deal quest as power ebbs
British Prime Minister Theresa May survived a no-confidence vote in Parliament on Wednesday to remain in office — but saw more of her power ebb away as she battled to keep Brexit on track after law...
Russian metals magnate Oleg Deripaska attends Independence Day celebrations at Spaso House, the residence of the American ambassador, in Moscow in 2015. The U.S. Senate has narrowly upheld a Treasury Department decision to lift sanctions from three companies connected to Russian oligarch Deripaska.
Senate upholds Treasury decision to ease Russian sanctions linked to oligarch Oleg Deripaska
The Senate has narrowly upheld a Treasury Department decision to lift sanctions from three companies connected to Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska. A vote to move forward on a Democratic resoluti...
Yemenis who fled fighting between Saudi-backed government forces and Iran-linked Shiite Houthi fighters in Hodeida, fill water jerricans at a camp for displaced people in the northern district of Yemen's Hajjah province on Wednesday.
U.N. approves mission to shore up Yemen truce at key port of Hodeida
The U.N. Security Council unanimously approved Wednesday the deployment to Yemen of up to 75 monitors in a new mission to shore up a fragile cease-fire and oversee a pullback of forces from the fla...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

(A farmer harvests arabica coffee beans in Gayo highland, Takengon district, Aceh province, Indonesia, last March. Sixty percent of the wild coffee species are threatened with extinction, according to a study Wednesday that also identified a rare type of highland coffee from Sierra Leone that has not been seen in the wild since 1954. | AFP-JIJI

, , , , ,