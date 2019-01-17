Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, meets a dog named Foxy during her visit to the animal welfare charity Mayhew in London on Wednesday. Established in 1886, Mayhew looks for innovative ways to reduce the number of animals in need through pro-active community and educational initiatives and preventative veterinary care. | AFP-JIJI

World

Pregnant Meghan laughs off 'fat lady' comment on charity visit

Reuters

LONDON - A stranger’s comment on one’s growing stomach may not always be welcome but a pregnant Meghan, Britain’s Duchess of Sussex, took it all in her stride on Wednesday when a pensioner called her “a fat lady.

Prince Harry’s wife, who told well-wishers this week she is six months pregnant, laughed off the remark, meant as a compliment about her growing baby bump.

On a visit to animal welfare charity Mayhew, of which she is a patron, Meghan was being introduced to pensioners who have benefited from the organisation’s animal therapy program when an elderly woman named Peggy took a more casual approach to speaking to a member of the royal family.

“Lovely lady, you are, may the good Lord always bless you,” Peggy told the duchess. “And you’re a fat lady,” she added, smiling and looking at Meghan’s tummy.

“I’ll take it,” Meghan replied, laughing along with others.

Meghan said last week she would become patron of Mayhew and three organizations dedicated to causes close to her. On her first visit to the charity as patron, she met beneficiaries, staff and several dogs, some of which she held in her arms.

The 37-year-old also planned to attend the premiere of Cirque du Soleil’s “Totem” show on Wednesday evening, an event aimed at raising awareness and funds for Harry’s Sentebale charity.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

This photograph taken and released by the Intermediate Peoples' Court of Dalian on Monday shows Canadian Robert Lloyd Schellenberg during his retrial on drug trafficking charges in the court in Dalian in China's northeast Liaoning province. The court sentenced Schellenberg to death on drug trafficking charges Monday after his previous 15-year prison sentence was deemed too lenient, a ruling that has deepened a diplomatic rift between Ottawa and Beijing.
U.S. calls China's death sentence against Canadian 'politically motivated'
The U.S. State Department said Wednesday China's death sentence on a Canadian man is "politically motivated." The statement from U.S. deputy spokesman Robert Palladino said that U.S. Secretary o...
An image grab taken from a video obtained by AFPTV on Wednesday shows U.S. armored vehicles at the scene of a suicide attack in the northern Syrian town of Manbij.
Service members killed in Islamic State-claimed Syria street blast: Pentagon
A number of U.S. service members were killed in an explosion while conducting a routine patrol in Syria on Wednesday, the U.S. military said, an attack that came less than a month after U.S. Presid...
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., meets with reporters in her first formal news conference, on Capitol Hill in Washington Jan. 10. Pelosi has asked President Donald Trump to postpone his State of the Union address to the nation, set for Jan. 29, until the government reopens.
Speaker Nancy Pelosi asks Trump to reschedule State of the Union for after shutdown ends
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday asked President Donald Trump to reschedule the annual State of the Union address until the government fully reopens, as a partial government shutdown st...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, meets a dog named Foxy during her visit to the animal welfare charity Mayhew in London on Wednesday. Established in 1886, Mayhew looks for innovative ways to reduce the number of animals in need through pro-active community and educational initiatives and preventative veterinary care. | AFP-JIJI

, , , ,