A tanker trucker's trailer detached on Monday and rolled on its side on slick pavement, spilling a river of liquid chocolate onto westbound lanes of Interstate 40 in Arizona. | AP

World / Offbeat

Chocolate spill creates sweet hot mess on U.S. highway

AP

FLAGSSTAFF, ARIZONA - Authorities in northern Arizona had a sweet hot mess on their hands after a tank trucker’s trailer detached from the truck and rolled on its side on slick pavement, spilling a river of liquid chocolate onto westbound lanes of Interstate 40.

The Arizona Daily Sun reports the wreck Monday about 11 miles (18 kilometers) east of Flagstaff required cleanup crews to pour most of the 40,000 gallons (151,412 liters) of chocolate into the highway median to lighten the damaged tanker so it could be towed away.

The chocolate was liquid because it was being stored in the tanker at 120 degrees (49 Celsius).

State Department of Public Safety spokesman Bart Graves says there were no injuries. The driver was not cited.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Rahaf Mohammed, an 18-year-old woman who fled what she said was physical and psychological abuse from her family in ultra-conservative Saudi Arabia, speaks at the COSTI Corvetti Education Centre in Toronto on Tuesday.
Saudi teen given asylum in Canada says she wants to work for freedom for women
A Saudi teen whose flight from her allegedly abusive family captured global attention said Tuesday she wants to work in support of freedom for women around the world for years to come. Rahaf Moh...
A police officer stands guard in front of a portrait of former Chinese leader Mao Zedong at Tiananmen Square in Beijing, China last February.
First human rights TV channel vows to 'give a voice to voiceless'
The world's first television channel dedicated to human rights was launched in London on Tuesday with a promise to deliver hidden stories ignored by mainstream media into people's living rooms. ...
The U.S. Missile Defense Agency and navy conducts a live fire test demonstrating the Aegis Weapon System Engage On Remote capability to track and intercept an Intermediate Range Ballistic Missile (IRBM) target with an Aegis Ashore-launched Standard Missile-3 (SM-3) Block IIA interceptor at the Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) at Kauai, Hawaii, on Dec. 11.
U.S. weighs new ways to detect and track enemy missiles in move that would expand defenses for As...
The Trump administration is considering ways to expand U.S. homeland and overseas defenses against a potential missile attack, possibly adding a layer of satellites in space to detect and track ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A tanker trucker's trailer detached on Monday and rolled on its side on slick pavement, spilling a river of liquid chocolate onto westbound lanes of Interstate 40 in Arizona. | AP

, , ,