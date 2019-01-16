Pessimism grows over North Korean abductions issue with Tokyo-Pyongyang summit nowhere in sight

Pessimism is growing over whether the issue of Pyongyang’s abductions of Japanese citizens decades ago can be resolved anytime soon, with a possible Japan-North Korea summit nowhere in sight and hopes that South Korea could pave the way for the meeting waning amid deteriorating ties between Tokyo and Seoul.

“We’ll aim to resolve the abduction issue by exploring every possibly opportunity” for a resolution, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said at a meeting on Tuesday between the government and the ruling bloc.

The Japanese government has repeatedly said that it is continuing “every effort” to resolve the issue by trying to contact North Korea through diplomatic channels, including through their embassies in Beijing. But it cannot even find a starting point for negotiations with Pyongyang.

North Korea has shown little interest in Japan as it focuses on negotiations with the United States over its denuclearization, a Japanese government official said.

“Japan-North Korea relations are in a stalemate,” a senior Foreign Ministry official said.

At a news conference in London last week, Abe admitted that “nothing has been set” on a possible summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

A recent deterioration in Japan-South Korea ties has also damaged the possibility of productive negotiations between Tokyo and Pyongyang going forward.

Japan and South Korea have criticized each other following rulings by South Korean courts against Japanese companies over wartime labor and Tokyo’s claim that a South Korean warship directed its fire-control radar at a Japanese patrol plane.

Some lawmakers in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party are calling for sanctions and other moves against South Korea, including recalling Japan’s ambassador to South Korea and limiting the issuances of visas.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in brought up the abduction issue at his summits with Kim in April and September last year and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un expressed Pyongyang’s readiness for dialogue with Tokyo.

These developments had raised hope in Japan that Moon would move to broker talks between Tokyo and Pyongyang, but that possibility has waned due to strained Japan-South Korea ties.

Sakie Yokota, the mother of Megumi Yokota, one of the abduction victims, met with Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga in Tokyo on Tuesday and urged the government to resolve the abduction issue.

“My husband is in the hospital and said he will survive until he sees Megumi. We want you to realize a reunion as soon as possible,” Sakie Yokota told Suga, who said that the government will make all-out efforts to resolve the issue.