Amazon posts first job listings for its New York office expansion

Amazon.com Inc. is seeking its first workers to staff the company’s new corporate campus in New York City.

The retail-and-technology giant this month published two job postings, seeking a software development manager and software engineer, that refer to the build-out of a 50-person team in 2019 as part of Amazon’s Intelligent Cloud Control group. That unit, according to the job descriptions, manages the internet connectivity behind Amazon’s retail websites, its video-streaming service, Kindle e-reader and Alexa voice software, among other products.

Amazon in November said it would build new corporate campuses in the New York City neighborhood of Long Island City and Arlington in northern Virginia, ending a search for what the Seattle-based company originally pitched to bidding cities as a single second headquarters, or HQ2, that it would staff with some 50,000 employees.

Amazon has said it would hire about 700 people at its new Long Island City location in 2019, and about 3,000 next year.

“Our expansion in HQ2 will allow ICC to meet its ever-increasing staffing needs and provide leadership necessary across all of the other Amazon teams we work with that will also establish a base in HQ2 in the future,” the company said in the job postings.

An Amazon spokesman didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. The job listings were reported earlier by CNBC.