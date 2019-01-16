An Amazon Prime Air Flying Drone is displayed during the 'Drones: Is the Sky the Limit?' exhibition at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum in New York City in 2017. | REUTERS

Business

Amazon posts first job listings for its New York office expansion

Bloomberg

SEATTLE - Amazon.com Inc. is seeking its first workers to staff the company’s new corporate campus in New York City.

The retail-and-technology giant this month published two job postings, seeking a software development manager and software engineer, that refer to the build-out of a 50-person team in 2019 as part of Amazon’s Intelligent Cloud Control group. That unit, according to the job descriptions, manages the internet connectivity behind Amazon’s retail websites, its video-streaming service, Kindle e-reader and Alexa voice software, among other products.

Amazon in November said it would build new corporate campuses in the New York City neighborhood of Long Island City and Arlington in northern Virginia, ending a search for what the Seattle-based company originally pitched to bidding cities as a single second headquarters, or HQ2, that it would staff with some 50,000 employees.

Amazon has said it would hire about 700 people at its new Long Island City location in 2019, and about 3,000 next year.

“Our expansion in HQ2 will allow ICC to meet its ever-increasing staffing needs and provide leadership necessary across all of the other Amazon teams we work with that will also establish a base in HQ2 in the future,” the company said in the job postings.

An Amazon spokesman didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. The job listings were reported earlier by CNBC.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., arrives to speak to reporters following a weekly policy meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington Tuesday.
Shutdown bites economy, U.S. Coast Guard as Washington talks stall
The U.S. economy is taking a larger-than-expected hit from the partial government shutdown, White House estimates showed on Tuesday, as contractors and even the Coast Guard go without pay and talks...
Chinese President Xi Jinping pauses as he is shown around the offices of Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. by Ren Zhengfei, president of Huawei, in London in 2015.
Huawei founder says company would not share user secrets, hasn't been asked to by Beijing
The founder of Huawei said Tuesday his company would refuse to disclose secrets about its customers and their communication networks, trying to lay to rest concerns the Chinese tech giant might spy...
The logo of the Netflix entertainment company is displayed on a tablet screen with a remote control in front of it last year in Paris. Netflix unveiled plans Tuesday to boost prices for U.S. subscribers, a move that helped lift shares of the streaming television giant, which now faces an array of new competitors.
Netflix hikes prices for U.S. subscribers by 13%-18% as it expands presence, content
Netflix Inc. is raising monthly fees for its U.S. subscribers by between 13 percent and 18 percent, the video streaming pioneer's first price increase since 2017 as it spends heavily on original co...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

An Amazon Prime Air Flying Drone is displayed during the 'Drones: Is the Sky the Limit?' exhibition at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum in New York City in 2017. | REUTERS

, , , ,