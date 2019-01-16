Millicent Peterson Young of Colorado Springs, Colorado, a member of the Women Airforce Service Pilots, or WASPs, during World War II, looks on during an event at the Bird Aviation Museum and Invention Center in Sagle, Idaho, i n2010. Young died Saturday at the age of 96. | KATHY PLONKA / THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW / VIA AP

Target-towing WASP: Colorado woman among first female WWII pilots dies at 96

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO - A Colorado Springs woman who was among the first women to fly for the U.S. military during World War II has died at age 96.

Bill Young told The Gazette that his mother, Millicent Young, died Saturday of complications related to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

She was a member of the Women’s Airforce Service Pilots, known as WASPs.

They flew bombers and other warplanes in the U.S. to free up male pilots for combat service overseas.

In 2010, they were awarded the Congressional Gold Medal, among the nation’s highest civilian honors.

Young was born near Lodgepole, Nebraska, and took flying lessons with money she earned growing wheat.

Her family says she mainly flew an AT-6 Texan single-engine plane, towing a target so male pilots could train for in-air combat.

