Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun, an 18-year-old Saudi who fled her family, speaks at the COSTI Corvetti Education Centre in Toronto Tuesday. | REUTERS

World / Social Issues

Granted asylum in Canada, Saudi teen wants to work for freedom for women

AP

TORONTO - A Saudi teen whose flight from her allegedly abusive family captured global attention says she wants to work in support of freedom for women around the world for years to come.

Rahaf Mohammed Alqunun was granted asylum in Canada at the request of U.N. officials.

She made a public statement Tuesday, saying through an interpreter that her first goal is to learn English.

Alqunun fled her family while visiting Kuwait before flying to Bangkok. Once there, she barricaded herself in an airport hotel to avoid deportation and tweeted about her situation.

Her situation has highlighted the issue of women’s rights in Saudi Arabia, where several women fleeing abuse by their families have been caught trying to seek asylum abroad in recent years and returned home.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

William Barr gathers papers during a break in testifying before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on his nomination to be attorney general of the United States, on Capitol Hill in Washington Tuesday.
Trump AG pick defends memo criticizing Robert Mueller investigation but says probe is no 'witch h...
President Donald Trump's nominee for attorney general on Tuesday defended his decision to send an unsolicited memo to the Justice Department criticizing an aspect of the special counsel's Russia in...
U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross gestures during an interview with Reuters in his office at the U.S. Department of Commerce building in Washington last October.
Judge bars citizenship question from 2020 census, dealing blow to Trump and GOP
A federal judge blocked the Trump administration Tuesday from asking about citizenship status on the 2020 census, the first major ruling in cases contending that officials ramrodded the question th...
Democratic Caucus Chairman Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of N.Y., flanked by Democratic Caucus Vice Chairman Rep. Katherine Clark, D-Mass. (left) and Rep. Jahana Hayes, D-Conn., speaks to reporters about the partial government shutdown following a Democratic strategy session on Capitol Hill in Washington Tuesday.
White House shifts shutdown strategy, tries to bypass Nancy Pelosi by wooing centrist Democrats
Shifting strategy, the White House invited rank-and-file House Democrats to lunch Tuesday with President Donald Trump, bypassing Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her leadership team in an effort to get cen...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun, an 18-year-old Saudi who fled her family, speaks at the COSTI Corvetti Education Centre in Toronto Tuesday. | REUTERS

, , , , ,