Donald Tsang | AP

Asia Pacific / Politics

Former Hong Kong leader Donald Tsang free after serving sentence while still challenging graft conviction

AP

HONG KONG - Hong Kong’s former top leader Donald Tsang was released Tuesday after serving time in prison for failing to disclose plans to rent a luxury apartment from a businessman granted a government broadcasting license during Tsang’s time in office.

The 74-year-old Tsang, who served as Hong Kong’s chief executive from 2005 to 2012, is the highest-ranking former or current official sent to prison for wrongdoing in the Asian financial hub, which prides itself on its reputation for clean governance.

The apartment, which is in mainland China, was intended for use during his retirement.

Tsang’s 2017 conviction was a stunning downfall for the longtime civil servant, whose career spanned both British colonial rule and Hong Kong’s return to China in 1997. Last week, Hong Kong’s Court of Final Appeal accepted his petition to try to get his conviction overturned.

It also contrasts with the Hong Kong Justice Department’s decision late last month not to prosecute former Chief Executive C.Y. Leung for failing to report a 50 million Hong Kong dollar ($6.4 million) payout from Australian engineering firm UGL Ltd. in its takeover of a company where Leung was a director.

That decision came after a four-year investigation by the city’s anti-graft agency.

After serving one term as chief executive, Leung was appointed in 2017 to China’s legislature as a vice chairman. Tsang turned down an appointment from Beijing.

Political commentator Ching Cheong said that Beijing is suspected of pressuring the Justice Department to drop the case.

“Both men failed to declare their interest before serving the city’s highest office, but one was sent to prison the other got off,” Ching said. “That’s where the injustice lies.”

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

Image Not Available
After fish die in heat wave, Australia's New South Wales prepares to pump oxygen into rivers
Authorities in the Australian state of New South Wales announced plans Tuesday to mechanically pump oxygen into lakes and rivers after hundreds of thousands of fish died in heat wave conditions. ...
U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with senior North Korean official Kim Yong Chol as U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo looks on after a meeting at the White House in Washington on June 1.
Kim Jong Un's right-hand man expected to visit Washington for meeting with Pompeo and Trump
The right-hand man of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is expected to meet this week with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo — and possibly even President Donald Trump — as deadlocked denuclearizat...
In this image taken from a video footage run by China's CCTV, Canadian Robert Lloyd Schellenberg attends his retrial at the Dalian Intermediate People's Court in Dalian, northeastern China's Liaoning province, on Monday. The court sentenced the Canadian man to death Monday in a sudden retrial in a drug smuggling case that is likely to escalate tensions between the countries over the arrest of a top Chinese technology executive.
Death penalty for Canadian escalates China-Canada tensions
A Chinese court sentenced a Canadian to death in a sudden retrial of his drug smuggling case, while another Canadian man has been denied diplomatic immunity, ratcheting up the tensions following Ca...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Donald Tsang | AP

, , , , , ,