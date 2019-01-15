Yu Wei Gong (center) appears in court in Honolulu on Monday. Gong, who admitted to killing and dismembering his mother during an argument in their Honolulu apartment, has been sentenced to 30 years in prison. | AP

World

Son gets 30-year prison sentence for killing and dismembering mom in Hawaii

AP

HONOLULU - A man who admitted to killing and dismembering his mother during an argument in their Honolulu apartment has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Yu Wei Gong was charged with murder after he called police in 2017 to turn himself in after a suicide attempt. He admitted killing his mother, Liu Yun Gong, about six months earlier, according to court documents. When officers asked where his mother was, he said “in the fridge.” Police found human remains, including two arms with hands and a decapitated head, in numerous trash bags, court documents said.

Last year, he pleaded guilty to manslaughter, avoiding a life sentence. His defense attorney and the prosecutor in the case said it’s a deal the victim’s family supports.

Gong, 28, spent most of Monday’s sentencing looking down. He spoke quietly as he apologized to his family in China and Hawaii. “I am ashamed for what I did,” he said. “I’m sorry, Mom.”

Gong feels he doesn’t deserve the forgiveness his family has given him, said Darcia Forester, his public defender. “I want to make clear that he did love his mother and she was a very good mother,” she said. “Under no circumstances did she deserve what happened.”

Judge Paul Wong noted the “obviously sensational facts” in the case, even though there was no mention of the gory details.

A parole board will determine the minimum number of years Gong must serve. Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Wayne Tashima said his office won’t recommend fewer than 20 years.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Image Not Available
Czech court jails man who staged train attacks to stoke resistance to Muslim immigrants
A Czech court has jailed a 71-year-old man for causing two passenger trains to derail in 2017 and attempting to blame Muslim immigrants, local media reported on Monday. The Central Bohemian cour...
Czech doctor Barbora Repova inspects a hole in the throat of her patient, Martin Kozel, on Dec. 07, at Motol hospital, in Prague. Repova is involved with a project to develop a voice app that uses recordings of a patient's voice to create more authentic and personalized synthetic speech, which can then be played on mobile phones and other devices.
New app gives throat cancer patients their voices back
Vlastimil Gular's life took an unwelcome turn a year ago: minor surgery on his vocal cords revealed throat cancer, which led to the loss of his larynx — and with it, his voice. But the 51-year-o...
U.S. President Donald Trump looks over tables of fast food for the the college football playoff champion Clemson Tigers in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington on Monday.
Burgers by candlelight: Trump lays out fast food for college football champs and a meme is born
U.S. President Donald Trump laid out a White House feast fit for a government shutdown on Monday: silver platters heaped high with McDonald's quarter pounders and the red-and-white burger wrappers ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Yu Wei Gong (center) appears in court in Honolulu on Monday. Gong, who admitted to killing and dismembering his mother during an argument in their Honolulu apartment, has been sentenced to 30 years in prison. | AP

, , ,