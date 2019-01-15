South Korea, Japan remain at odds over radar lock-on row

The defense authorities of South Korea and Japan remained at odds on Monday over an alleged radar lock-on incident involving a Japanese patrol plane and a South Korean warship that has chilled already frosty ties between the two countries.

Both sides said after the working-level talks in Singapore that they could not iron out their differences over what happened in the Sea of Japan last month. No date was set for subsequent talks.

Tokyo says a South Korean Navy destroyer locked a fire-control radar on a Maritime Self-Defense Force surveillance plane over the sea on Dec. 20.

Seoul contends that the warship was merely using radar to search for a drifting North Korean fishing boat, demanding an apology from Japan as it alleges the surveillance plane flew menacingly low toward the ship.

Defense officials from the two countries held a video conference on Dec. 27 to discuss the matter. Tokyo and Seoul have both released video of the alleged incident to back their claims.