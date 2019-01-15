Officials respond to reports of an active shooter at a UPS facility Monday in Logan Township, New Jersey. | JOE LAMBERTI/CAMDEN COURIER-POST / VIA AP

World / Crime & Legal

Police kill armed man as he left New Jersey UPS facility with two women hostages

AP

LOGAN TOWNSHIP, NEW JERSEY - An armed man who entered a UPS processing facility Monday morning and held two women hostage for several hours was shot and killed by police as he left the building with the women, authorities said.

Several officers fired at William Owens, 39, of Sicklerville, New Jersey, the state Attorney General’s Office said in a news release that did not detail the situation or explain why the suspect was shot.

Owens had entered the business at about 8:45 a.m. and fired shots, which did not strike anyone, before taking the women to a room and barricading himself inside with them, authorities said. Officials believe that Owens had a prior relationship with one of the hostages, Gloucester County Prosecutor Charles Fiore said.

The women escaped without serious injuries after the standoff in Logan Township, about 20 miles (30 km) south of Philadelphia, Fiore said.

“Multiple members of law enforcement fired at the man, who was armed with a handgun. He was pronounced dead at the scene,” the news release said.

Earlier in the day, Fiore said the suspect had been taken to a hospital after being shot but that his condition was not known.

“I heard one of my fellow employees say, ‘Run, he’s got a gun,’ then I heard the little pop of the gun, I guess, and we all ran and law enforcement took over,” employee Allen Anthony Dowling said.

Police evacuated the building and blocked access to the busy industrial park, and nearby schools were put on a modified lockdown.

Hostage negotiators talked to the suspect by phone as he held the women captive. Television news footage showed officers crouched behind a vehicle behind the building’s loading dock at the time.

Shortly before noon, as Fiore held a news conference at a township building about 8 miles (12 km) away, a short burst of gunfire was heard at the scene. Fiore later said he didn’t know how many shots police fired or whether the gunman fired any shots.

“There was an intervention,” FIore said. “He did not surrender.”

Police trained in hostage situations, he said, “would make a determination as to whether or not it’s appropriate to intervene, using force at any point in time.”

Gail Wright, a woman at the scene who described herself as the suspect’s cousin, described him as “a good guy.”

“He must have felt forced, otherwise, he wouldn’t have done this,” she said.

In addition to UPS, other major companies including Amazon and U.S. Foods have operations in the area, Mayor Frank Minor said. The township has about 6,500 residents, but some 18,000 people are in the area each workday, he said.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald holds up the booking photo of Jake Thomas Patterson, who allegedly kidnapped Jayme Closs, during a news conference Jan. 11 in Barron, Wisconsin. Closs, a 13-year-old northwestern Wisconsin girl who went missing in October after her parents were killed, was found alive in the rural town of Gordon about about 60 miles north of her home in Barron.
Wisconsin man admitted kidnapping teen, killing her parents, police say
The Wisconsin man accused of kidnapping a 13-year-old girl, after killing her parents, and holding her hostage for months, sometimes under his bed, told police he had picked his victim at random, p...
Rep. Steve King of Iowa speaks in Des Moines in 2014. A senior member of the Congressional Black Caucus is pushing formal punishment for King over his comments about white supremacy. Illinois Democrat Bobby Rush said Monday that he will introduce a censure resolution over the Iowa Republican's remarks to the New York Times.
Democrat pushes censure for GOP Rep. Steve King over his white supremacy remark
A senior member of the Congressional Black Congress promised Monday to introduce a formal punishment for Rep. Steve King over his latest remarks on white supremacy. Rep. Bobby Rush, D-Ill., said...
Emily Spanton from Canada arrives at court in Paris Monday. Two anti-gang French policemen went on trial Monday on charges of gang-raping Spanton, a Canadian tourist, at Paris police headquarters nearly five years ago. The officers, both members of the BRI force, are accused of raping the woman at 36 Quai des Orfevres, a famous address depicted in many crime movies and novels.
French police pair stand trial for alleged 2014 rape of drunk Canadian tourist at former Paris HQ
Two French policemen went on trial Monday over the alleged gang-rape of a drunk Canadian tourist in the former headquarters of the Paris police, one of several scandals to roil the force in recent ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Officials respond to reports of an active shooter at a UPS facility Monday in Logan Township, New Jersey. | JOE LAMBERTI/CAMDEN COURIER-POST / VIA AP People watch as officials respond to reports of an active shooter at a UPS facility Monday in Logan Township, New Jersey. | (JOE LAMBERTI / CAMDEN COURIER-POST / VIA AP

, , ,