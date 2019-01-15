President Donald Trump talks with reporters on the South Lawn of the White House before departing for the American Farm Bureau Federation's 100th Annual Convention in New Orleans Monday. | AP

World / Crime & Legal

In direct reply, Trump denies ever working for Russia, blasts 'dirty cops' investigators

AP

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump denied Monday he ever worked for Russia, answering a question he declined to directly address over the weekend.

Speaking from the South Lawn before departing the White House for New Orleans, Trump called former FBI and Justice Department officials “known scoundrels” and “dirty cops.” He was reacting to a New York Times report that law enforcement officials began investigating, in 2017, whether Trump had been working on behalf of Russia against U.S. interests.

“I never worked for Russia,” he told reporters. Trump didn’t directly answer the question in a Saturday Fox News interview.

“I think it’s the most insulting thing I’ve ever been asked,” Trump told Jeanine Pirro, a personal friend. “I think it’s the most insulting article I’ve ever had written, and if you read the article you’ll see that they found absolutely nothing.”

Trump went on to assert that no president has taken a harder stance against Russia than he has.

“If you ask the folks in Russia, I’ve been tougher on Russia than anybody else, any other … probably any other president, period, but certainly the last three or four presidents,” he said.

White House aides expressed regret over the weekend that the president did not more clearly and forcefully deny being a Russian agent when asked by the usually friendly Fox News host, according to three White House aides and Republicans close to the White House. The three spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss private conversations.

Trump Monday defended his decision to fire FBI Director James Comey, a move that has drawn the scrutiny of special counsel Robert Mueller. Trump called the Russia probe “a whole big fat hoax.”

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Britain's Meghan (left), Duchess of Sussex, presents Angela Midgley with a baby basket as she and Prince Harry officially open Number 7, a 'Feeding Birkenhead' citizens supermarket and community cafe at Pyramids Shopping Centre as part of a visit to Birkenhead, northwest England, Monday.
Baby boy or girl? Harry and Meghan apparently don't want to know ahead of spring arrival
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have apparently chosen not to learn the gender of the baby they are expecting this spring. Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, told schoolchildren during a visit to B...
Image Not Available
Judge blocks Trump birth control coverage opt-out rules in 13 states
Trump administration rules that allow more employers to opt out of providing women with no-cost birth control pose "potentially dire" financial and public health consequences for 13 states and Wash...
Mayor of Gdansk Pawel Adamowicz gives a speech last April in front of people taking part in an anti-fascist demonstration in Gdansk, Poland. A knife-wielding assailant fatally stabbed the mayor of the Polish port city of Gdansk in front of hundreds of people at a charity event,
Poland in shock as Gdansk mayor dies after being stabbed in heart at age 53
The popular liberal mayor of the Polish port city of Gdansk died on Monday after he was stabbed during a charity event the previous evening by an ex-convict who stormed onstage and said it was reve...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

President Donald Trump talks with reporters on the South Lawn of the White House before departing for the American Farm Bureau Federation's 100th Annual Convention in New Orleans Monday. | AP

, , , ,