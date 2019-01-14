An Indonesian Navy diver (bottom left) holds a recovered "black box" underwater on Nov. 1, 2018, after its discovery during search operations for the ill-fated Lion Air flight JT 610 at sea, north of Karawang in West Java, Indonesia. | AFP-JIJI

Asia Pacific

Indonesia finds cockpit voice recorder from Lion Air jet crash that killed 189

AP

JAKARTA - A search effort has located the cockpit voice recorder of a Lion Air jet that crashed into the Java Sea in October, an Indonesian official said Monday, in a possible boost to the accident investigation.

Ridwan Djamaluddin, a deputy maritime minister, told reporters that the agency investigating the crash that killed 189 people had informed the ministry about the discovery.

“We got confirmation this morning from the National Transportation Safety Committee’s chairman,” he said.

Human remains were also discovered at the seabed location, Djamaluddin said.

The 2-month-old Boeing 737 Max 8 jet plunged into the Java Sea just minutes after taking off from Jakarta on Oct. 29, killing everyone on board.

The cockpit data recorder was recovered within days and showed that the jet’s airspeed indicator had malfunctioned on its last four flights.

If the voice recorder is undamaged, it could provide valuable additional information to investigators.

The Lion Air crash was the worst airline disaster in Indonesia since 1997, when 234 people died on a Garuda flight near Medan. In December 2014, an AirAsia flight from Surabaya to Singapore plunged into the sea, killing all 162 on board.

Lion Air is one of Indonesia’s youngest airlines but has grown rapidly, flying to dozens of domestic and international destinations. It has been expanding aggressively in Southeast Asia, a fast-growing region of more than 600 million people.

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

Image Not Available
Canadian man facing harsher sentence after China court orders retrial in drug smuggling case
A Canadian man accused of drug smuggling in China faced a new trial Monday after an upper court called for a harsher sentence in a case that could further strain ties between Beijing and Ottawa. ...
An Indian sadhu (Hindu holy man) smokes as he sits inside his tent among the Juna Akhara (a sadhu order) community at the Kumbh Mela festival in Allahabad, in northern India's Uttar Pradesh state, on Sunday.
Millions of Hindu devotees begin gathering in northern India for world's largest festival
Hindu devotees began gathering Sunday in northern India for the world's largest religious festival, with millions of pilgrims traveling to bathe in holy rivers for the spectacular Kumbh Mela.
U.S. President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island in Singapore in June.
Vietnam emerging as front-runner to host second Trump-Kim Jong Un summit
Vietnam has emerged as the apparent front-runner for hosting a second summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, after a second report cited the Southeast Asian...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

An Indonesian Navy diver (bottom left) holds a recovered "black box" underwater on Nov. 1, 2018, after its discovery during search operations for the ill-fated Lion Air flight JT 610 at sea, north of Karawang in West Java, Indonesia. | AFP-JIJI

, , ,