World

Some shaking continues after moderate Alaska earthquake

AP

ANCHORAGE, ALASKA - A 5.0 magnitude earthquake has rattled Alaska residents through the Anchorage area and beyond.

There are no immediate reports of damage or injuries after Sunday morning’s earthquake.

It was an aftershock of the magnitude 7.0 Anchorage earthquake that struck on Nov. 30.

The Alaska Earthquake Center says the moderate quake in the Cook Inlet area was located at a depth of about 21 miles (33 km).

The center says people felt the quake throughout south-central Alaska.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, people reported feeling weak-to-moderate shaking.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Juan Guaido, president of the Venezuelan National Assembly and lawmaker of the opposition party Popular Will (Voluntad Popular), speaks during a gathering in La Guaira, Venezuela, Sunday.
Venezuelan congress leader briefly detained by police amid standoff with Maduro
The new head of Venezuela's increasingly defiant congress was pulled from his vehicle and briefly detained by police Sunday, a day after the U.S. backed him assuming the presidency as a way out of ...
Image Not Available
House GOP leader vows action against Rep. Steve King over his defense of term white supremacy
The House Republican leader said Sunday he will meet with Rep. Steve King this week to discuss King's future and role in the party and promised action following the Iowa congressman's recent commen...
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is greeted by Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir in Riyadh Sunday.
Mike Pompeo looks to tell Saudi Arabia to hold Jamal Khashoggi's killers 'accountable'
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Sunday arrived in Riyadh, where he is set to ask Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to ensure the killers of journalist Jamal Khashoggi are held accountab...

, , ,