Sue Morse and her dad, Duane Sherman, 96, pose for a photo at their home in Fullerton, California, Jan. 8. Sue posted on social media asking friends to send him a birthday card to cheer him up. It went viral and they've received over 50,000 cards and gifts so far. | KEVIN SULLIVAN / THE ORANGE COUNTY REGISTER / VIA AP

Daughter's Facebook plea draws 50,000 birthday cards for U.S. veteran, 96

FULLERTON, CALIFORNIA - When Sue Morse requested on Facebook that friends send her father well-wishes for his Dec. 30 birthday, she expected maybe 160 cards.

At 96, World War II veteran and Purple Heart medal recipient Duane Sherman has survived most of his friends.

The Orange County Register reports as of Jan. 9, Sherman received more than 50,000 letters.

Birthday cards and notes thanking Sherman for his service have come from all 50 U.S. states and 10 countries.

His wife of 57 years, Lois, died in 2011. His daughter said she wanted her dad to feel special on his birthday.

Notes from elementary school students and prison inmates are among the stacks. The secretary of the Navy sent one. So did the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Sherman tells the newspaper he’s “shocked and appreciative.”

