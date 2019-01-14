A ski patrol bomb expert throws a 2.5 kg dynamite stick prior to a blast as part of avalanche maintenance in Val Thorens ski resort in the French Alps Thursday. Two employees at a ski resort in the French Alps died Sunday when the avalanche-control charges they were trying to set accidentally went off, mountain rescue experts said. | AFP-JIJI

World

Austria avalanche kills three; ski patrol pair die in France

AP

BERLIN - Three German skiers have been killed in an avalanche in Austria and a fourth is still missing, police said Sunday as snowfall set in again in the northern Alps. In France, two ski patrollers were killed when the devices they use to trigger avalanches exploded.

The two accidents brought to at least 26 the number of weather-related deaths reported in parts of Europe this month.

In Austria, the wife of one of the German skiers reported them missing on Saturday. The bodies of the men, aged 57, 36 and 32, were recovered later Saturday evening near the ski resort of Lech.

Police in Vorarlberg, Austria’s westernmost province, said they had to call off the search for another missing German skier in the group, age 28, because of heavy snow and the risk of avalanches.

Police said the four friends had apparently skied onto a trail that was closed. Although they had avalanche protection equipment and deployed airbags, the victims were buried by the avalanche and suffered multiple injuries. They were located with the help of cellphone tracking.

In France, the Haute-Savoie region’s high mountain gendarmerie said the two ski patrollers were killed Sunday morning in Morillon before ski slopes were opened to the public. Officers were investigating the scene to determine the cause of the rare accident.

Ski patrollers are in charge of preventing potential dangers to skiers, notably by triggering controlled avalanches with powerful explosive charges.

Authorities in southern Germany and Austria had used a break in the weather to clear heavy loads of snow from roofs and roads, but snow set in again on Saturday night.

In the Bavarian town of Kempten, local authorities closed 11 sports halls as a precaution through Tuesday, fearing that the weight of snow on their roofs was posing increasing dangers, the German news agency dpa reported.

Trains between the German cities of Munich and Lindau were traveling more slowly than usual because of a risk of snow-laden trees falling onto the tracks.

The small Alpine resort of Balderschwang on Germany’s border with Austria was cut off Sunday after the pass leading to it was closed for fear of avalanches.

In central Switzerland, trains carrying cars through the Furka tunnel were suspended because of an avalanche on a nearby road.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Incoming Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC) meets with U.S. Attorney General nominee William Barr (left) in Washington Jan. 9.
Key Republican to ask FBI about report of Trump counterintelligence probe
The Republican head of the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee said on Sunday he plans to ask the FBI about a report it launched a probe into whether President Donald Trump has been working on Russia's...
U.S. President Donald Trump confers with U.S. Vice President Mike Pence (right) and Rep. Steve Scalise, R-LA, during a press conference in the Rose Garden of the White House following a meeting with Congressional leaders on the government shutdownin Washington Jan. 4. Top Republican lawmakers on Sunday warned against Trump declaring a national emergency to secure funds for a border wall, signaling doubts within the president's party as a government shutdown was set to enter a fourth workweek.
Top Republicans oppose border 'emergency' as shutdown drags on
Top Republican lawmakers on Sunday warned against Donald Trump declaring a national emergency to secure funds for a border wall, signaling doubts within the president's party as a government shutdo...
In this Dec. 11 frame grab made available by Russian Presidential TV, Syrian President Bashar Assad (right) greets Russian President Vladimir Putin upon his arrival to the Hemeimeem air base in Syria. Assad has survived years of war and millions of dollars in money and weapons aimed at toppling him. Now after nearly eight years of conflict, he is poised to be readmitted to the fold of Arab nations, a feat once deemed unthinkable as he brutally crushed a years-long uprising against his family's rule.
Arab states inch toward rehabilitating Assad, don't want Iran and Turkey to step into Syria void
He has survived eight years of war and billions of dollars in money and weapons aimed at toppling him. Now Syrian President Bashar Assad is poised to be readmitted to the fold of Arab nations, a fe...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A ski patrol bomb expert throws a 2.5 kg dynamite stick prior to a blast as part of avalanche maintenance in Val Thorens ski resort in the French Alps Thursday. Two employees at a ski resort in the French Alps died Sunday when the avalanche-control charges they were trying to set accidentally went off, mountain rescue experts said. | AFP-JIJI A sign warning of avalanche danger is seen on a closed road after heavy snowfall near Obertauern, Austria, Jan. 9. | REUTERS

, , , ,