World

White House asked for options to strike Iran after Baghdad compound shelling: WSJ

Reuters

WASHINGTON - The White House’s national security team last fall asked the Pentagon to provide it with options for striking Iran after a group of militants aligned with Tehran fired mortars into an area in Baghdad that is home to the U.S. Embassy, the Wall Street Journal reported Sunday.

The request by the National Security Council, which is led by John Bolton, sparked deep concern among Pentagon and State Department officials, the newspaper reported, citing current and former U.S. officials. (on.wsj.com/2Clg09b)

The Pentagon complied with the request, but it is not known whether the options for an Iran strike were also provided to the White House or if President Donald Trump knew about it.

The decision to seek options striking Iran was prompted by an incident in September in which three mortar rounds were fired into a diplomatic quarter in Baghdad, the newspaper said. The shells landed in an open lot and no one was hurt. Two days later, unidentified militants fired three rockets that hit close to the U.S. Consulate in the southern city of Basra but caused no serious damage.

The State Department and Pentagon did not comment on the report.

NSC spokesman Garrett Marquis, said in a statement on Sunday: “The NSC coordinates policy and provides the president with options to anticipate and respond to a variety of threats” and that it will continue to consider “the full range of options” after the attacks.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Juan Guaido, president of the Venezuelan National Assembly and lawmaker of the opposition party Popular Will (Voluntad Popular), speaks during a gathering in La Guaira, Venezuela, Sunday.
Venezuelan congress leader briefly detained by police amid standoff with Maduro
The new head of Venezuela's increasingly defiant congress was pulled from his vehicle and briefly detained by police Sunday, a day after the U.S. backed him assuming the presidency as a way out of ...
Image Not Available
House GOP leader vows action against Rep. Steve King over his defense of term white supremacy
The House Republican leader said Sunday he will meet with Rep. Steve King this week to discuss King's future and role in the party and promised action following the Iowa congressman's recent commen...
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is greeted by Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir in Riyadh Sunday.
Mike Pompeo looks to tell Saudi Arabia to hold Jamal Khashoggi's killers 'accountable'
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Sunday arrived in Riyadh, where he is set to ask Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to ensure the killers of journalist Jamal Khashoggi are held accountab...

, , , ,