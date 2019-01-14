A protester returns a tear gas canister during a demonstration of the "yellow vests" movement in Strasbourg, France, Saturday. | REUTERS

World

French media denounce violent 'yellow vest' attacks on press

Reuters

PARIS - French media and reporters’ organizations on Sunday denounced attacks on journalists by “yellow vest” anti-government protesters and called for better protection after a series of incidents this weekend.

Paris police fired water cannon and tear gas to push back demonstrators from around the Arc de Triomphe monument on Saturday, in the ninth straight weekend of protests against French President Emmanuel Macron’s economic reforms.

Journalists covering the protests are increasingly becoming a target for the demonstrators.

In the western city of Rouen, LCI television reporters were attacked by a group of protesters. One of the security agents working with the TV crew was beaten while he was on the ground and had his nose broken, with footage of the incident widely shared on social media.

In Paris, an LCI reporter was pushed to the ground as demonstrators tried to take away her camera, the station said, adding that it will take legal action against the attackers.

Several other stations, including BFM TV and franceinfo, on Sunday showed images of reporters being hassled or pushed around during Saturday’s “yellow vest” marches.

Reporters without Borders Secretary-General Christophe Deloire called on authorities to take action.

“This is anti-democratic blackmail from people who consider they can beat up journalists if they disagree with the way events are covered,” he said on France Info radio.

Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said on his Twitter feed that anyone attacking reporters will be brought to justice.

“In our democracy, the press is free … attacking journalists is attacking the right to inform,” he said.

France has been rocked by yellow vest protests against Macron’s reforms since the middle of November in a movement that has no designated leaders and is not linked to political parties or unions.

Started as a protest against high fuel prices, the movement has morphed into a fight for social justice and more direct democracy. Several demonstrations have degenerated into violent clashes with police.

Over the coming week, Macron will launch three months of national debate to air yellow-vest grievances in the hope of appeasing the movement, which has undermined his authority and upended his reform drive.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Juan Guaido, president of the Venezuelan National Assembly and lawmaker of the opposition party Popular Will (Voluntad Popular), speaks during a gathering in La Guaira, Venezuela, Sunday.
Venezuelan congress leader briefly detained by police amid standoff with Maduro
The new head of Venezuela's increasingly defiant congress was pulled from his vehicle and briefly detained by police Sunday, a day after the U.S. backed him assuming the presidency as a way out of ...
Image Not Available
House GOP leader vows action against Rep. Steve King over his defense of term white supremacy
The House Republican leader said Sunday he will meet with Rep. Steve King this week to discuss King's future and role in the party and promised action following the Iowa congressman's recent commen...
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is greeted by Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir in Riyadh Sunday.
Mike Pompeo looks to tell Saudi Arabia to hold Jamal Khashoggi's killers 'accountable'
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Sunday arrived in Riyadh, where he is set to ask Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to ensure the killers of journalist Jamal Khashoggi are held accountab...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A protester returns a tear gas canister during a demonstration of the "yellow vests" movement in Strasbourg, France, Saturday. | REUTERS French Gendarmes stand near a fire during a demonstration of the "yellow vests" movement in Strasbourg, France, Saturday. | REUTERS

, , ,