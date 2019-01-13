National

Experts say China hackers known as 'APT10 Group' likely attacked major Japanese business lobby in 2016

Kyodo

A hacking group based in China known as the so-called APT10 Group within the cybersecurity community was likely involved in the data leaks at the Japan Business Federation, also known as Keidanren, in 2016, cybersecurity experts said Sunday.

They said the type of virus detected and servers involved in the cyberattack on Keidanren were identical to those used in past APT10 cases.

The business lobby said in November 2016 that internal data had been leaked from personal computers. Its investigative team has found a large amount of suspicious data communications between 10 external servers and 23 infected PCs.

Feared leaked was information regarding policy recommendations, name lists for internal committees, and email exchanges with public officers and member companies, according to Keidanren.

The United States indicted two Chinese nationals who belonged to the group late last year over alleged state-sponsored cyberhacking targeting government agencies and companies in the United States.

