Fourth body is found at site of Paris bakery explosion

PARIS - The Paris prosecutor’s office says rescuers have found a body under the rubble of a bakery in Paris that was blown apart by a powerful explosion, bringing the overall death toll to four.

The blast Saturday morning in Rue de Trevise, in the 9th arrondissement in north-central Paris, also injured dozens of people. Authorities say 10 of them are still in critical condition.

Paris Fire Department spokesman Eric Moulin told reporters about 30 firefighters were still at the site Sunday to search for other potential victims, amid a mountain of debris and wrecked cars.

Paris authorities said 12 neighboring buildings that were damaged by the blast apparently due to a gas leak have been evacuated. Temporary accommodations were provided for about 40 residents while dozens of others have been housed by family and friends.

