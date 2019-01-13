World

Driver going 140 mph blows past Houston police chief, gets arrested

AP

HOUSTON - Houston’s police chief says he set a new personal record when he issued a ticket to someone who blew past him going 140 mph (225 kph).

Chief Art Acevedo told the Houston Chronicle the Dodge Viper “almost took my doors off” as Acevedo was driving on a highway Friday. He sped after the Viper in his police SUV, topping out around 120 mph (193 kph).

The speed limit was 65 mph (105 kph).

Acevedo said on Twitter that he could have arrested the driver, but because of the “totality of the circumstances, including flow of traffic, etc.,” decided to just write him a ticket. The fine is $304.

Acevedo says his previous personal record for a high-speed ticket was 130 mph (209 kph) in a 55-mph (89-kph) zone.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Former kidnap victims say Wisconsin girl Jayme Closs needs space, time to heal
Katie Beers' joy quickly turned to deep concern when she learned 13-year-old Jayme Closs had been found alive in rural Wisconsin nearly three months after police say a man shot and killed her pa...
Jake Patterson
Wisconsin kidnapping and killing suspect lived under the radar
The man suspected of kidnapping a Wisconsin teenager and killing her parents with a shotgun nearly three months ago appears to have led an unremarkable existence until that fateful night, blendi...
The Decani monastery near the Kosovo town of Decan
Border plan sparks fear in Kosovo's Serb enclaves
A possible land swap between Serbia and Kosovo, suggested by their leaders to end one of Europe's most volatile territorial disputes, has sparked concerns that the border could be redrawn along ...

,