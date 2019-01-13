Former San Antonio Mayor and Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro greets supporters during an event where he announced his decision to seek the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination on Saturday in San Antonio, Texas. | AP

World / Politics

Obama protege Julian Castro seeks to become America's first Hispanic president

AFP-JIJI

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - Julian Castro, the telegenic former mayor of San Antonio, Texas and Obama-era Cabinet member, launched his bid to become the nation’s first Hispanic president Saturday, emphasizing a message of hope and diversity at a time when Americans are locked in angry debate over immigration and border security.

“I am a candidate for president of the United States,” the 44-year-old Castro told a crowd in San Antonio’s historic Guadalupe Plaza, during a speech that frequently invoked the immigrant heritage that brought his family to the U.S. from Mexico.

Often called a rising star in the Democratic Party, Castro, who was Obama’s housing secretary — and the youngest member of that Cabinet — is expected to be part of a diverse field of candidates eager to challenge President Donald Trump.

At a time when the federal government has been partly shut down over Trump’s demand for funds to build a wall on the Mexican border, Castro sounded a contrasting message.

He said San Antonio, a city that is nearly two thirds Hispanic, “represents America’s future: diverse, fast-growing, optimistic.”

“Yes, we must have border security, but there is a smart and humane way to do it. And there is no way in hell that caging children is keeping us safe,” Castro said.

“We say no to building a wall and say yes to building community,” he added, to roars from the crowd.

Trump wants the border wall to block illegal immigrants he has sought to equate with crime, drugs and gangs.

“There is a crisis today — it’s a crisis of leadership. Donald Trump has failed to uphold the values of our great nation,” Castro said.

Urging his supporters to look around the blue-collar neighborhood where he grew up, Castro said, “there are no frontrunners that are born here, but… with big dreams and hard work, anything is possible in this country.”

He added that his grandmother Victoria would surely have been amazed when she arrived from Mexico in 1922 — she went on to work as a maid and a cook — had she known that one grandchild would end up in Congress and the other as a presidential candidate.

Castro’s twin brother Joaquin, who introduced him Saturday, is a congressman. The two rode to the event together on the same bus line that once took them to public school.

Julian Castro’s strong oratorical skills, experience in the Obama Cabinet and as mayor of the nation’s seventh largest city, coupled with his charisma, could help propel him into the top tier of Democratic candidates.

Castro’s national profile rose sharply in 2012 when he became the first Latino to deliver a keynote speech at the Democratic national nominating convention.

A Latino candidate would be expected to generate enthusiasm among the country’s large and growing population of Hispanic voters, around two thirds of which supported Hillary Clinton in 2016.

But he would start out as one of the underdogs in a political showdown that may well feature heavyweights like former vice president Joe Biden, U.S. senators Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders and Kamala Harris, and perhaps even billionaire businessman Michael Bloomberg.

Another Democrat, 37-year-old Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii — a lifelong surfer — announced Friday that she too will seek the party’s presidential nomination.

Castro is the third candidate with a Latino background to seek the presidency in recent years, after two Republicans — Senator Ted Cruz of Texas and Marco Rubio of Florida — unsuccessfully faced Trump in that party’s 2016 primary campaign.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Former kidnap victims say Wisconsin girl Jayme Closs needs space, time to heal
Katie Beers' joy quickly turned to deep concern when she learned 13-year-old Jayme Closs had been found alive in rural Wisconsin nearly three months after police say a man shot and killed her pa...
Jake Patterson
Wisconsin kidnapping and killing suspect lived under the radar
The man suspected of kidnapping a Wisconsin teenager and killing her parents with a shotgun nearly three months ago appears to have led an unremarkable existence until that fateful night, blendi...
The Decani monastery near the Kosovo town of Decan
Border plan sparks fear in Kosovo's Serb enclaves
A possible land swap between Serbia and Kosovo, suggested by their leaders to end one of Europe's most volatile territorial disputes, has sparked concerns that the border could be redrawn along ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Former San Antonio Mayor and Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro greets supporters during an event where he announced his decision to seek the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination on Saturday in San Antonio, Texas. | AP

,