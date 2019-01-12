A woman is evacuated from an apartment by firefighters after an explosion occurred at a bakery on the corner of Rue Saint-Cecile and Rue de Trevise in central Paris early on Saturday. | AFP-JIJI

World

Several people injured by gas explosion at Paris bakery

AP

PARIS - A powerful explosion and fire apparently caused by a gas leak at a Paris bakery Saturday injured several people, blasted out windows and overturned cars, police said.

Firefighters pulled injured victims out of windows and evacuated residents as smoke billowed out of the building on Rue de Trevise in the 9th arrondissement of north-central Paris. Witnesses described on French television the sound of the blast and told of people trapped inside nearby buildings.

A Paris police spokeswoman said several people were injured but so far no deaths have been reported. The spokeswoman, who wasn’t authorized to be publicly named, provided no further details.

Silver-helmeted firefighters and red firetrucks filled the street and inspected adjoining courtyards. Debris from a burned car and broken glass littered the pavement. A vehicle from gas company GRDF was stationed nearby.

The building is around the corner from the Folies-Bergere theater and not far from the shopping district that includes the famed headquarters of Galeries Lafayette.

The explosion came amid heavy security in Paris and around France for “yellow vest” protests expected later Saturday.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Image Not Available
Many people collecting leaking gasoline feared dead after tanker crashes, catches fire in Nigeria
Nigerian police Saturday said many people are feared dead after a gasoline tanker veered off the road, caught fire and exploded as people tried to recover fuel. The vehicle crashed in th...
Rahaf Mohammed Alqunun is escorted by a Thai immigration officer and United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees officials at Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok on Monday. She says her father physically abused her and tried to force her into an arranged marriage.
Canada takes in fleeing Saudi
An 18-year-old Saudi who says she was abused by her family and feared for her life if deported back home left Thailand for Canada, which has granted her asylum, officials said on Friday night.
Passengers line up at Miami International Airport's Concourse G on Friday, a day before the concourse was to close for three days due to a shortage of security agents.
U.S. aviation system showing signs of strain from shutdown as screeners, inspectors stay home
The partial government shutdown is starting to strain America's aviation system, with unpaid security screeners staying home, air-traffic controllers suing the government and safety inspectors o...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A woman is evacuated from an apartment by firefighters after an explosion occurred at a bakery on the corner of Rue Saint-Cecile and Rue de Trevise in central Paris early on Saturday. | AFP-JIJI

, ,