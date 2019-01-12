Former FBI Director James Comey speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill Washington Monday after a second closed-door interview with two Republican-led committees investigating what they say was bias at the Justice Department before the 2016 presidential election. | AP

FBI probed whether Trump secretly worked for Russia: report

AP

WASHINGTON - The New York Times has reported that law enforcement officials became so concerned by U.S. President Donald Trump’s behavior in the days after he fired FBI Director James Comey that they began investigating whether he had been working for Russia against U.S. interests.

The report, published late Friday, cites unnamed former law enforcement officials and others familiar with the investigation.

Special counsel Robert Mueller took over the investigation when he was appointed soon after Comey’s firing. The Times says it’s unclear whether Mueller is still pursuing it.

Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani told the Times that he had no knowledge of the inquiry but said that since it was opened a year and a half ago and they hadn’t heard anything, apparently “they found nothing.”

