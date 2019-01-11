Business / Financial Markets | CURRENCY MARKET

Dollar higher around ¥108.30 in Tokyo as stocks climb

JIJI

The dollar was firmer around ¥108.30 in late Tokyo trading on Friday, backed by higher stock prices and demand from Japanese importers.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥108.33-33, up from ¥107.92-92 at the same time on Thursday. The euro was at $1.1525-1526, down from $1.1540-1540, and at ¥124.86-86, up from ¥124.57-57.

The dollar briefly topped ¥108.50 in overseas trading overnight, as expectations for further monetary tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve grew after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said the U.S. central bank’s balance sheet would become substantially smaller, traders said.

In Tokyo, the dollar rose above ¥108.40 in the midmorning on real demand-backed buying by Japanese importers. The Nikkei stock average’s rebound also underpinned the dollar.

But the greenback broke the ¥108.30 line in the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump’s remarks indicating his continued eagerness to construct the Mexican border wall by declaring a state of emergency.

In late trading, position-adjustment buybacks emerged ahead of the three-day weekend in Japan, a Japanese bank official said.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Image Not Available
Hitachi preparing to suspend Anglesey nuclear power project in U.K.
Hitachi Ltd. is in the final stages of preparations to suspend a project to build a nuclear power plant in the U.K., it was learned Friday. The major heavy machinery-maker will confirm the move ...
A shop employee arranges merchandise at a Tokyo supermarket. Government data released Friday show that households cut spending for the third straight month in November as unseasonably warm weather reduced the need for heating and winter clothing.
Japan household spending falls for third straight month in November
Japanese households cut spending for the third straight month in November as unseasonably warm weather reduced the need for heating and winter clothing. Spending by households with two or more p...
Image Not Available
Tokyo stocks rebound on extended U.S. rally and weaker yen
Stocks bounced back on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Friday, aided by the continued advance in U.S. equities and a pause in the yen's appreciation against the dollar. The 225-issue Nikkei average ...

,