Tokyo stocks turn lower on firmer yen

Stocks suffered a pullback on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Thursday, as the yen firmed reflecting fresh indications of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s cautious stance on additional rate increases.

The 225-issue Nikkei average lost 263.26 points, or 1.29 percent, to end at 20,163.80, after rising 223.02 points Wednesday.

The Topix index of all first-section issues, a 16.68-point winner the previous day, finished down 13.10 points, or 0.85 percent, at 1,522.01.

Both indices fell for the first time in four days.

Senior Fed officials suggested Wednesday that the U.S. central bank will cautiously consider raising interest rates further, prompting the yen to strengthen against the dollar, brokers said. Minutes of the Fed’s December policy-setting meeting, released the same day, also indicated its stance of not making haste on further rate hikes.

“The market took a breather” after the Nikkei gained a total of more than 850 points in the three days to Wednesday, an official at a Japanese brokerage firm said.

But the energy from the “technical rebound” that followed an earlier sell-off has run out, the official added.

Global financial markets’ attention had focused on U.S.-China trade talks, which lasted for three days until Wednesday after being extended by one day. Specifics of the meeting have not been released yet.

While denying the view that investor disappointment was behind Thursday’s plunge, the official said that hopes for progress in the trade dispute between the world’s two largest economies remain alive.

Ryuta Otsuka, strategist at the investment information department of Toyo Securities Co., said Tokyo investors sold shares in anticipation of a possible Wall Street drop later Thursday in the wake of failed talks between U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic Party leaders on an envisioned U.S.-Mexico border wall, the issue that has led to a partial government shutdown.

Falling issues outnumbered rising ones 1,426 to 639 on the TSE’s first section, while 63 issues were unchanged.

Volume edged up to 1.308 billion shares from Wednesday’s 1.307 billion shares.

Ryohin Keikaku plunged 10.39 percent after the “Muji” brand products retailer announced on Wednesday a downward revision to its consolidated earnings projections for the year to next month.

Don Quijote Holdings Co. sagged 3.39 percent as the discount store operator’s same-store sales in December, released on Thursday, dropped for the first time in two years and four months.

Other major losers included clothing retailer Fast Retailing Co. and game-maker Nintendo Co.

Meanwhile, semiconductor-related names attracted buying after U.S. peers fared well Wednesday. Among them, Tokyo Electron advanced 2.61 percent and Advantest Corp. climbed 2.29 percent.

Also higher were automaker Suzuki Motor Corp. and mobile phone carrier KDDI Corp.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key March contract on the Nikkei average slumped 310 points to 20,110.