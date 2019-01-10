A sketch of former Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn in the courtroom is displayed on a large screen in Tokyo on Tuesday as pedestrians walk past. | AFP-JIJI

Business

Carlos Ghosn interrogation suspended as former Nissan chairman suffers high fever

Kyodo

Ousted Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn has had a high fever since Wednesday evening and his interrogation has been suspended after a doctor said he needed rest, one of Ghosn’s lawyers said Thursday.

Ghosn, 64, who has been detained since his arrest in November, made his first public appearance on Tuesday when he attended an open court hearing to seek an explanation for his prolonged detention and declared his innocence regarding financial misconduct and other allegations.

The Tokyo District Court on Wednesday dismissed his lawyers’ request to end the detention.

